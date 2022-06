Today: Peter Novak, CEO of the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors, is on "Regionally Speaking" with the latest report of home sales and prices in the seven counties the GNIAR represents. He also looks ahead to the rest of 2022 and compares the regional housing market to the reports he sees from other regions of the country. Aetna Manor Revitalization Program leader Penelope Love talks about the recent volunteer effort to get more residences in the eastside Gary neighborhood equipped with smoke detectors, and of other improvements planned for the future — along with what she sees as the positive impact that the South Shore Line's "Double Track" project will have on Aetna residents.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO