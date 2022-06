Venture capital firm Canonical Crypto raised $20 million for its first fund to help with financing blockchains, CoinDesk reported Thursday (June 2). “The thesis is really focused on the world I grew up in, which is developer infrastructure,” Canonical Crypto founder Anand Iyer told CoinDesk in an interview. “I feel like we’re at that phase in crypto right now where we just need better infrastructure ... We need better airports to support all of the planes that are flying.”

