Jan. 13, 1940 - May 22, 2022 Funeral services for Dorothy M. Young, 82, of Denham Springs, La., were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville with the Rev. Tony Mullins officiating. Interment followed at Franklin County’s Midway Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Saturday, May 28 at the funeral home. Mrs. Young was born to Mr. Louie Mullins and Mrs. Bessie Rollins Mullins on Jan. 13, 1940, in Meadville, and passed from this life on Sunday, May 22, 2022. She enjoyed working in the yard, fishing, trips to the casino and her favorite buffets, feeding and watching the birds and squirrels in her yard, weekend trips with her sisters — Sheila and Carolyn — and spending time with her family, most notably her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all. Preceding her in death were her parents; her brothers, William Mullins, Ray Mullins and Louie Winston Mullins; and her sisters, Maggie Dantzler, Sheila Avants and Mildred Sproles. Survivors include her son, Kip Kelley, and his wife, Brianna, of Denham Springs, La.; her daughters, Dee Dee Smith Moran, and her husband, John, of Denham Springs, La., and Alesia Smith of Meadville; her sister, Carolyn Rollins, and her husband, Reggie, of Natchez; her brothers, James Mullins, and his wife, Linda, of Brookhaven, Stanley Mullins and his wife, Sylvia, of Vicksburg, Tony Mullins and his wife, Paulette, of Meadville, and Marty Mullins and his wife, Cindy, of Natchez; her granddaughter, Delaynie Kelley; her grandsons, Jeremy Laird, Jason Laird, Adam Smith, Jesse Smith, Austin Kelley, Bryce Kelley and Caidan Kelley; her great-grandchildren, Leightyn Laird, Hayden Laird, Jason Laird Jr., Nyla Laird, Elyana Laird, Jax Smith, Liam Kelley and Gannon Kelley. The family wishes to express a very special thanks to Dot’s nurses, Sundi, and aide, Leona, of Pinnacle Hospice for the exceptional care and compassion shown to our mother and family. Also, special thanks to her weekend caregiver, Jeanne Rodgers, who cared for our mother as if she were her own and for that we are eternally grateful. Pallbearers were Jason Laird, Austin Kelley, Bryce Kelley, Caidan Kelley, Matthew Avants and Christopher Avants. Honorary pallbearers were Jeremy Laird, Mitchell Avants, Jonathan Hayes, Wesley Walley and Reggie Rollins. Online condolences can be shared at www.franklinfh.com. Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.