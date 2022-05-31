ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MS

FC softball teams fill rosters, 18 returning to line-up

By Sean Dunlap
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 2 days ago

Franklin County High School’s softball program hosted open tryouts on Wednesday, May 18 with 30 players making the varsity and junior varsity rosters cut — including 18 that were part of the line-up during the recently completed spring 2022 season. While the team lost three seniors to May’s graduation ceremonies, including La’Mechdra Morgan, Hailey Emfinger and Tori Jackson, the Lady Bulldogs will have four returning upperclassmen in the line-up for the 2023 campaign. Seniors on next year’s team will include Karlee Wallace, Amberly Wallace, Maddie Moak and Ja’Kya Brown. The squad is returning six players who will populate the junior roster with all of them having varying degree of playing experience during 2022, including Dashara Hannon, Kennedy Washington, Sadye Scott, Indayshia Morgan, Lauren McCaa and Marianna Thomas. Three of the five sophomores on the new roster have previously played for the Lady Dawgs, including Sophia Miller, Katherine Romero and Jessany Harness. They will be joined by fellow sophomores Kayleigh Richardson and Marlee Tindle in 2023. Two rising freshmen – Gre’Yonne Queen and Bradi Wallace – are expected to greatly contribute to the program and were part of this year’s slate of players. Among rising eighth graders, three have played for FC’s softball program, including Kaydence McCaa, Allie Shelton and Jhalayah Tillman. Also being welcomed to the eighth grade ranks are Jakayla Brown and Katlyn Carter. Eight seventh graders also made the new team line-up including Makayla Etheridge, Harleigh Pruski, Mia Fleming, Emma Claire Stebbins, Isabella Hill, Kaylee Weadock, Malia Humphrey and Dulila Wilson. The Lady Dawgs are led by Head Coach Tasha Scott and Assistant Coach Marla Watts Murray.

The Franklin Advocate

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
161
Followers
222
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

 https://www.franklinadvocate.com

