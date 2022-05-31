ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, MS

Rusty Edward Gilbert

By Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 2 days ago

Jan. 10, 1967 - May 11, 2022 Memorial services for Rusty Edward Gilbert, 55, of Meadville, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Pilgrim’s Rest on U.S. Highway 98 in Meadville. Mr. Gilbert was born to Joseph Michael Gilbert and Joyce Lee Dillon Gilbert on Jan. 10, 1967, in Franklin County, and passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his residence in Meadville. He was preceded in death by his parents; his maternal grandparents, Johnnie and Dorothy Dillion; and his paternal grandparents, Johnnie and Eva Gilbert. Survivors include his brother, Johnnie Michael Gilbert, and his wife, Patricia, of Meadville; his step-daughter, Megan Dier, of Magnolia; his niece, Tracy Cloy, of Meadville; his nephew, Jonathan Gilbert, and his wife, Hollie, of Amite County; along with a host of great nieces, great nephews and other relatives and friends. Online condolences can be shared at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com. Marshall Funeral Homes of Bude, Natchez and Brookhaven are in charge of arrangements.

The Franklin Advocate

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
