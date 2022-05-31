ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Watch: Body-Worn Cam Video Released In Deputy-Involved Spring Hill Florida Shooting

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yULc8_0fwIQWtI00

SPRING HILL, Fla. – Pasco deputies were involved in a shooting that occurred just before 2 p.m. today in Spring Hill. This occurred after a series of crimes that began with a home invasion robbery in Hudson around 2:30 a.m. this morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., a victim awoke to find a male and female suspect inside their home in the Balsam Ave. area of Hudson. The victim was restrained by the suspects and the suspects stole the victim’s SUV. A third suspect, a female, was waiting outside and drove away in another vehicle. Around 6 a.m., the victim was able to free themself and call for help.

Around 6:45 a.m., the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office responded to an SUV on fire in the Dandelion Ct. area of Spring Hill, which is located in Hernando County. This SUV was determined to belong to the victim of the earlier home invasion.

Pasco detectives continued to investigate this and just before 1:30 p.m., found the vehicle that the third female suspect was determined to be driving.

Detectives followed this vehicle and discovered the two female suspects disposing of the home invasion victim’s property. The detectives asked the suspects about these items and the females admitted to the home invasion and stated the male suspect was in a home in the Holly Hock Ln. area of Spring Hill.

Detectives requested assistance and the male suspect ran from this address. A PSO K9 deputy tracked the suspect from the home and Hernando County deputies informed PSO that suspect was inside another occupied home. The suspect held these individuals hostage.

The suspect then fired several shots at both PSO and Hernando deputies, who returned fire. The suspect was struck during this exchange.

LANGUAGE WARNING/GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

Deputies rendered aid to the suspect, who was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries. A Hernando deputy received minor injuries during the incident, but no other injuries occurred, including to those held hostage by the suspect.

In the news: Florida Man Killed In Explosion At Outdoor Party Memorial Day Party

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 5

Related
maggrand.com

Missing Florida man last seen in a Tampa neighborhood found dead

TAMPA, Florida – More than a month after being reported missing, the body of 24-year-old John Larson has been located. Larson disappeared while on the way to meet friends in Ybor City. Tampa police found the missing father’s body late Wednesday – not far from where family members have...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Hudson, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Spring Hill, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
State
Florida State
Spring Hill, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Hudson, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
hernandosun.com

Missing Juvenile – Jaydien Sobczak

Missing Juvenile – Jaydien Sobczak – 2022-15237. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public and our media partners in locating Missing JUVENILE, Jaydien Sobczak DOB/01-27-2005. Jaydien was last seen on 05-23-2022 at Weeki Wachee High School. Jaydien failed to get on the school...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Pso K9
Click10.com

Officials identify Florida man killed in suspected gator attack

LARGO, Fla. – Officials have identified a man believed to have been killed by an alligator while searching for frisbees at a lake in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday. Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS reports that police identified the victim as 47-year-old Sean Thomas McGuinness. WFTS reports that someone walking...
LARGO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

10-year-old Florida girl fatally shoots woman, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old Florida girl shot and killed a woman who had gotten in a fight with her mother. The girl and her mother were taken into custody Monday night following the fatal shooting of Lashun Rodgers outside an apartment complex. The Orlando Police Department says the girl was released […]
ORLANDO, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
120K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy