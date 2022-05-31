Watch: Body-Worn Cam Video Released In Deputy-Involved Spring Hill Florida Shooting

SPRING HILL, Fla. – Pasco deputies were involved in a shooting that occurred just before 2 p.m. today in Spring Hill. This occurred after a series of crimes that began with a home invasion robbery in Hudson around 2:30 a.m. this morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., a victim awoke to find a male and female suspect inside their home in the Balsam Ave. area of Hudson. The victim was restrained by the suspects and the suspects stole the victim’s SUV. A third suspect, a female, was waiting outside and drove away in another vehicle. Around 6 a.m., the victim was able to free themself and call for help.

Around 6:45 a.m., the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office responded to an SUV on fire in the Dandelion Ct. area of Spring Hill, which is located in Hernando County. This SUV was determined to belong to the victim of the earlier home invasion.

Pasco detectives continued to investigate this and just before 1:30 p.m., found the vehicle that the third female suspect was determined to be driving.

Detectives followed this vehicle and discovered the two female suspects disposing of the home invasion victim’s property. The detectives asked the suspects about these items and the females admitted to the home invasion and stated the male suspect was in a home in the Holly Hock Ln. area of Spring Hill.

Detectives requested assistance and the male suspect ran from this address. A PSO K9 deputy tracked the suspect from the home and Hernando County deputies informed PSO that suspect was inside another occupied home. The suspect held these individuals hostage.

The suspect then fired several shots at both PSO and Hernando deputies, who returned fire. The suspect was struck during this exchange.

LANGUAGE WARNING/GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

Deputies rendered aid to the suspect, who was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries. A Hernando deputy received minor injuries during the incident, but no other injuries occurred, including to those held hostage by the suspect.

