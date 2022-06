Effective: 2022-05-31 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be...