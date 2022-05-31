ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swisher County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Swisher by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Hockley, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cochran, Terry, Hockley and eastern Yoakum Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1242 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tokio, or 12 miles east of Plains, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Levelland, Brownfield, Denver City, Sundown, Tokio, Locketville, Whitharral, Meadow, Smyer, Whiteface, Ropesville, Wellman and Opdyke West. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
COCHRAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chaves County Plains, De Baca County, Roosevelt County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 21:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; De Baca County; Roosevelt County STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN ROOSEVELT, SOUTHEASTERN DE BACA AND CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTIES THROUGH 1000 PM MDT At 924 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles north of Elkins to 8 miles west of Dexter. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Roswell, Dexter, Hagerman, Elida, Bitter Lake Wildlife Refuge, Kenna, Elkins, Bottomless Lakes State Park, Greenfield and Roswell Correctional Facility. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 86 and 104. Highway 380 between Mile Markers 156 and 190. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHAVES COUNTY, NM

