ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana lawmakers to discuss cannabis this summer

By Kristen Eskow
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mhy9W_0fwIPgjT00

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers will discuss cannabis this summer, including THC products already being legally sold in the Hoosier State and potential decriminalization of marijuana.

This comes amid a ramped-up effort by state Democrats and others to legalize marijuana in Indiana .

According to the agenda approved by legislative leaders from both parties, a summer study committee will focus on “delta-8, delta-9, and other THC products regarding potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences.”

Delta-8 is a chemical compound derived from hemp, which was legalized federally in the 2018 farm bill and gives users a weaker high than delta-9, the chemical found in marijuana.

“We need to have a wholehearted discussion about cannabis, all forms of cannabis,” said Jason Straw, who has advocated for marijuana legalization for years as the chairman of Indiana NORML.

“There’s just a whole lot that we need to think about,” said State Rep. Terri Austin (D-Anderson), chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

Austin is among a bipartisan group of lawmakers who signed a letter asking legislative leaders to study the issue this summer.

In addition to marijuana decriminalization, she said, she believes it’s important for lawmakers to explore potential regulations of delta-8. Currently, there are very few restrictions around the sale of delta-8 products, she explained.

“Do we need to have some behind the counter frameworks in place for sale?” Austin said. “Do we need to have some age requirements?”

Republican legislative leaders have declined to advance marijuana bills previously, arguing it’s better to wait for federal legalization first.

Lawmakers introduced a bill to ban delta-8 earlier this year, but it died in the final days of session.

“It’s important to inform ourselves on delta-8 and delta-9; I think lot of members of the General Assembly aren’t overly familiar with what those products are,” State Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) told reporters last week.

Bray said he’s not sure if any legislation will come from the committee’s work but believes it’s important to study issues connected to cannabis.

“We in Indiana have been slower to go that direction than states that are surrounding us, as you all know, but we don’t live in a vacuum,” Bray said.

Legislative leaders still have to select lawmakers for the summer study committee. The committee will meet at the Statehouse later this summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 23

the hippy
2d ago

It would be nice for this “behind in everything “ state moves forward…it’s not like the state is going to blow up of the face of the map if there’s legalized marijuana….even rich people smoke it…they’d be surprised how many people enjoy a pain free day, in Indiana!

Reply(1)
12
Glenda F Glover
2d ago

It sure would be nice if they would legalize cannabis in Indiana it would keep a lot of revenue here in our State and open up a lot of jobs and more people would go back to work knowing they’ll decriminalize it. They wouldn’t worry about being drug tested for cannabis and a lot of people feel safer using cannabis for pain then they do opiates also.

Reply(1)
11
Floyd Patterson
2d ago

way over due. Indiana your losing money to your neighboring legal states. and let me just say that's alot of money leaving your state. big dumbies!

Reply
10
Related
WISH-TV

5 Indiana mayors renew call for expanded gun background checks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nationwide group of mayors including five from Indiana on Thursday renewed its call for the Senate to approve two gun control measures. Following the 2019 mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, the U.S. Conference of Mayors sent then-Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, and then-Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, a letter urging them to support two gun control bills the House had approved.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wboi.org

Senate bill pauses metro area changes, including in Indiana, for now

The US Senate has voted to halt any immediate change in the definition of metro areas. A proposed change would have removed the label from several Indiana cities, including Muncie and Kokomo. “Metropolitan statistical areas” have long been defined as cities with 50,000 residents. There are nearly 400 in the...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Wave 3

Indiana gun permit requirements to change soon

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Hoosiers are now one month away from significant changes regarding carrying handguns in public without a permit. The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March and takes effect on July 1, allows most adults over the age of 18 to carry a handgun in public without a permit. According to Holcomb, more than 20 other states have passed similar legislation.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Governor Holcomb, working to get money back to Hoosiers

You may be getting some cash from the state to help you cope with inflation. Governor Holcomb says he’s waiting to see this month’s revenue figures first — that report should come out this Friday or next. But he says he expects to send legislators a proposal by the end of next week for getting money back to Hoosiers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terri Austin
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Courts to Launch Eviction Diversion Programs

Two Indiana courts have received funding from Virginia-based nonprofit National Center for State Courts to launch eviction diversion programs. The NCSC says the funding will help the two locales improve housing stability for Hoosiers. The Allen Superior Court in Fort Wayne and the Lawrence Township Small Claims Court in Marion...
MARION COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Senate#Marijuana Laws#Cannabis#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrats#Indiana Norml
city-countyobserver.com

Levi Spaniolo Came Out As Transgender On Small Campus Of Franklin College In Suburban Indiana

Nearly 15 years later, Spaniolo came out as transgender on the small campus of Franklin College in suburban Indiana. There, as a track and cross-country runner, he entered the locker room alone. Not feeling comfortable in the women’s and not yet accepted in the men’s, he says the administration put him in a random locker room that was occasionally used by the male faculty at the college.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTHR

SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic amounts for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — On June 1, SNAP benefits returned to pre-pandemic amounts in the state of Indiana. The state ended the public health emergency nearly three months ago, which signaled a change to SNAP benefits. This simply means that SNAP benefits will go back to the amount a person was...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Understanding Indiana’s rivers

INDIANA – It has been said that no one ever steps in the same river twice. The adage may be doubly true in a time of persistent environmental change, as human and environmental factors influence these vital Indiana resources. Climate change is expected to increase the amount of precipitation in Indiana, and modern land-use practices contribute to a higher level of sediment in rivers. IU researchers are working to understand how rivers change over time to project how they are likely to evolve in the future.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana State Fair hosts annual hiring fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is hosting its annual hiring fair to bring on hundreds of new seasonal workers.   It will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the state fairgrounds.  “It takes a huge team to do that and we’re just hopeful people will come out and help be a part of […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy