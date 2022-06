BRYN MAWR >> It wasn’t like the Conestoga girls needed to be reminded what happened a year earlier, but head coach Amy Orcutt wanted it fresh in her squad’s mind. Deadlocked at halftime in Saturday’s PIAA 3A Quarterfinal, Orcutt reiterated exactly how the Pioneers’ 2021 lacrosse season ended with a loss to Radnor just one game away from the state final. And ’Stoga channeled that added motivation into scoring seven of the next nine goals, on its way to an 11-8 triumph over the Raptors.

BRYN MAWR, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO