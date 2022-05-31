ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Team Arkansas stuffs the bus in preparation for the 2022 Special Olympics

By Brandon Ringo
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

BEEBE, Ark. – Team Arkansas is getting ready to head to the Special Olympics in Orlando and a local transportation company is lending a hand.

Tuesday, Stallion Transportation invited the public to help them stuff the Special Olympics Arkansas-branded truck with the equipment they will need for the 2022 USA Special Olympics.

Stallion’s contribution to Team Arkansas saves them thousands of dollars in shipping and luggage cost.

Special Olympics Arkansas’s purpose is changing the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, solving the global injustice, isolation, intolerance and inactivity they face. Special Olympics Arkansas is providing opportunities for more than 19,500 athletes and 16,000 volunteers in all counties across the State of Arkansas.

Multiple shootings in Little Rock mark a violent Memorial Day weekend

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Orlando, Florida Jun 5-12.

For more information, check out SpecialOlympicsArkansas.org.

KARK 4 News

