ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

American Legion donating supplies to veterans

By Cody Bailey
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8vaJ_0fwIP6Eg00

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Veteran homelessness is an issue across the entire nation, including here in the Tristate. But as one group aims to help homeless veterans find a place to live, another is assisting in furnishing their new homes. In November of 2021, Marme Dotts of American Legion Post 44 in Newburgh began holding meetings to discuss what could be done to help veterans in her community.

Evansville veteran organization in need of laundry supplies

“We started with paper towels and from there went on to household cleaners, and then we stepped out and did cleaners and brushes, they didn’t all have bathroom brushes,” says Dotts. The focus then shifted to donating toiletry items for the homeless veterans at Lucas Place II Apartments in Evansville. Items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, and bath towels were needed most, and lately Dotts has been asking for laundry-related items to be donated next. Post 44 is in the midst of a one year donation commitment that will run through the end of 2022.

“I can’t express how much pride I have with doing what we’ve done with them,” says Dotts.

Army veteran Adam Wildt is a resident of Lucas Place. He recalls being in a low place before arriving at Lucas Place, stating the staff with Lucas Place and Echo Housing in Evansville helped him regain his footing. Now, he is equally thankful for the donations he is receiving from the American Legion in Newburgh.

“It means a lot,” says Wildt. “I’m a disabled veteran. I’m on a limited income, so any help, I just can’t thank the people enough”

Patrick Moran with Echo Housing says many of the residents at Lucas Place were at a loss for words when the donations began.

Commission offers plan to end homelessness in Evansville

“A very reliable, consistent partner we’ve worked with has been the American Legion. They’ve provided clothes, food, and most importantly their time,” explains Moran.

“Thinking of us when they’ve got a million different things to worry about, their own families and friends,” adds Wildt.

Wildt also says no matter the size of the items donated, he and his fellow veteran residents are grateful for any assistance they have received. Dotts and the American Legion say if anyone is interested in contributing to the donations, they can drop off their items at the Post 44, located near the corner of State Street and Sharon Road in Newburgh.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

YMCA celebrates 165 years in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is celebrating 165 years of service. The organization’s celebration took place at Garvin Park and Bosse Field from 3-6 p.m. on June 2. The Evansville Otters game followed the YMCA celebration at 6:30 p.m. Bounce houses, climbing walls, the Deaconess Aquatic Center Splash Pad and super […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

In Pike County, sewing will seam so easy

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Kids who want to learn how to sew are welcome to an event that will teach them just that. Space is limited, snacks are provided, and the group is called Seams Sew Easy Spark Club. According to Purdue University’s Pike County Extension, people will learn how to: Thread a needle Sew […]
PIKE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Prohibition artifacts found under Evansville bookstore

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bookstores can be a great way to learn new things, but the owners of one local bookstore actually made a discovery – below their books. The owners of Your Brother’s Bookstore say prior to opening for business, they found a room under their store that may hold ties to local history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Evansville, IN
Newburgh, IN
Society
Newburgh, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Society
City
Newburgh, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville veteran organization in need of laundry supplies

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The American Legion Auxiliary, Kapperman Post #44 in Newburgh is asking for your help to support a local veteran organization in need. The Post says laundry supplies are needed at Lucas Place II, an organization in Evansville that provides permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans with disabilities. “This is a great […]
wevv.com

City of Henderson hosting free Father's Day Breakfast

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say they're planning to host a free event for dads and their kids. On Saturday, June 11, the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department will hold a free Father's Day Breakfast Celebration. The celebration will happen on that morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EVSC serves up summer meals for the community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation continues to support families in the community, and not just those with school aged kids. Tuesday, the school corporation kicked off its free summer meals program. A spokesperson says the program was feeding more than 25,000 families pre-pandemic. There are 16 sites spread across the community. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#The American Legion#Homeless Veterans#Tristate#American Legion Post 44#Lucas Place#Echo Housing
WEHT/WTVW

Billy the Flag Man proudly commemorates Memorial Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in the Tri-State, you might know him as Billy the Flag Man. He was out again in downtown Evansville on Memorial Day, honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. For this year’s observance, Billy placed several American flags in front of the Four Freedoms Monument. He made sure […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

$1.7 million gifted to University of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A large sum of funds is now going towards helping students financially at the University of Evansville. The school announced Wednesday that they received a $1.7 million gift from the Zane and Frances Todd Trust. The university says it will now establish the Zane and Frances Todd Merit Scholarship Fund using […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial Day events in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This Memorial Day the Tri-State is honoring the men and women of the military who have fought and died for our freedom. Alexander Memorial Park on Mesker Park Drive will hold a service at 9 a.m. Volunteers need to arrive by 8:30 a.m. 2. Sunset Cemetery will hold its service at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Unhoused evicted from large westside camp Thursday in Bloomington, Indiana

Members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a large homeless camp behind the old west side K-Mart building Thursday morning to evict unhoused residents squatting on the land. Deputies easily outnumbered the residents still there, who scrambled to move their possessions from the camp before a noon deadline.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Army
WEHT/WTVW

EWSU suspends heavy trash pickup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) shared a message from Republic Services explaining why they’re suspending heavy trash pickup temporarily. “Effective immediately, due to delays caused by the Memorial Day holiday and its impact on driver labor, all heavy trash pickups scheduled this week have been suspended,” said an EWSU […]
WEHT/WTVW

Funeral services announced for Fairfield mayor

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – A funeral date has been set for the mayor of Fairfield, Dr. Michael Dreith. Dr. Dreith, 65, of Fairfield, passed away at 4:06 p.m. on May 28 in a local hospital. According to the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, Illinois, Dr. Dreith had a background in radio, was a […]
FAIRFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

‘Back on Track’ kids event coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) - According to the Indiana Department of Health, more than 16% of Vanderburgh County K-12 students are behind on their routine shots. This was caused by the mass cancellation of doctor’s appointments due to the pandemic. This is especially a concern in Vanderburgh County because twelfth graders are 21% behind on their vaccinations and will age out of programs that track vaccinations at 18.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Downtown Jasper to receive new look soon

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Renovations have begun in Downtown Jasper! City officials say a revitalization project is underway. Crews will first start building a new waterline. According to officials, no street closures are planned at this time. The waterline is expected to be completed by January 4 with work on the northeast quadrant beginning on […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ivy Tech to host free STEM camps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ivy Tech is offering a free STEM camp session this summer. According to Ivy Tech, activities at the camp will include learning about animation, robot commands, 3D print pens, scratch programming, stomp rockets, 3D printing, circuit decorating, Drawbots, and VEX robotics. Snacks and structured games will be provided. Ivy Tech says […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy