Menasha, WI

Despite hiring challenges in spring, Fox Valley cities have enough lifeguards to open pools on time

By Paul Steeno
 2 days ago

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV)-It’s almost time for public pools in Northeast Wisconsin to open. But after several cities in the Fox Valley reported challenges recruiting lifeguards this year are they going to be able to open fully this year?

“If you asked me this three weeks ago I would be biting my nails saying I think so but everybody is going to have to be here every single day, but our staff has been able to recruit friends and encourage their classmates to apply,” said Chloe Hansen-Dunn who is the Recreation Manager for the city of Menasha.

Menasha’s public pool will open on Saturday which is actually a week earlier than it usually does. On Tuesday, some of the lifeguards showed up for work for a few hours because a local elementary school was having an end of the year swim party at the pool.

Parks and recreation departments still need summer workers

Hansen-Dunn said Menasha has 18 lifeguards this summer. She’s a lifeguard instructor and said she’s prepared to hop in a chair if staffing becomes an issue at any point during the summer.

She said kids have lots of options when looking for summer jobs and that’s a big reason why getting lifeguards each year can be difficult.

Menasha is still looking for more lifeguards right now, so it’s not too late to apply.

Over in Neenah, superintendent of recreation Jim Kluge says they have 30 lifeguards on the staff this summer which is enough to fully open the pool. He did say that their lifeguard substitute list isn’t as long as it has been in previous years.

He said they had a lot of lifeguards returning from last year and that he thinks the fact that they were able to open the pool in the first year of COVID-19 helped with lifeguard retention.

He said Neenah High School offers lifeguard certification classes which helps the pool get lifeguards every year. However, it isn’t always easy to get enough people.

Neenah native named head coach of U.S. Women’s Hockey National Team

“It hasn’t been as easy as it has been in the past, wages often come up we are competing against places that are able to pay a higher wage,” said Kluge.

The first day the public pool in Neenah and Menasha will be open is this Saturday. Mead and Erb pools in Appleton open on Friday.

In mid-April, Appleton’s Park and Recreation Programmer Krystal Ganz told Local Five News the city needed 15 to 25 more lifeguards. The city offered $100 hire, $100 retention, and $50 referral bonuses for several summer positions. There will also be a $1 per hour increase in pay for Friday or Sunday shifts as well as hours worked in April, September, or October.

Local Five News reached out to the city of Appleton and the recreation department via email and phone call but didn’t hear back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

