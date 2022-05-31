ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Zupan’s Markets + Laurelwood Brewing release Mega Mammoth Imperial IPA and host Taste of Summer Event

By Ezra Johnson-Greenough
newschoolbeer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of the start of summer, Zupan’s is hosting a Taste of Summer event Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all three Zupan’s locations and will feature a sampling fest of the market’s favorite summer eats and treats. Marking the occasion the 19th beer in their...

newschoolbeer.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschoolbeer.com

Ferment Brewing releases a tropical ‘Summer IPA’ and a Lager hopped like one

Ferment Brewing in Hood River is following up their recent rice lager and farmhouse ale can releases with two new interpretations on IPA. ‘A Tropical Loose Objective’ is actually a lager, but brewed unfiltered with the techniques of an IPA. The directly named ‘Summer IPA’ is exactly what it sounds like, a dry-hopped West Coast-style designed to crush in warm weather.
HOOD RIVER, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Migration Brewing releases ‘Colors of Love’ dry hopped Hefeweizen that supports LGBTQ+ organizations

Portland, Oregon’s Migration Brewing has brewed a beer dedicated to their ongoing support of LGBTQ+ as the first initiative from the inter-company pride committee. Colors of Love, is a dry-hopped American Hefeweizen tapping today at all Migration Brewing locations with a very limited 100 cases of 12oz cans on sale to-go. To celebrate the release, and to raise funds and awareness of the issues, the Migration pride committee has organized parties at Migration Gresham on June 9th, Williams Pub location on June 12th, and the original Glisan brewpub on June 16th.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
State
Washington State
pdxpipeline.com

Club Privata Presents Newbie’s Night | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club

New to Club Privata or the lifestyle? Always wanted to check out the Club but hesitated? Newbies Night is the perfect and most affordable way to see the venue and get connected. We will have our resident host couple here to make everyone feel welcome and answer any questions new guests may have. There is no membership required for Newbies Night but dress code is strictly enforced.
PORTLAND, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Bauman’s Cider releases first Ciders in Cans after recent big awards

One of Oregon’s most acclaimed cideries just got a little more so. Gervais, Oregon’s Bauman’s Cider Co. has been named “Cidermaker of the Year” at the prestigious Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition (aka GLINTCAP) and was among the top winners at the recent Portland International Cider Cup. To cap the very successful recent few weeks Bauman’s Cider is pleased to introduce their very first cider in cans.
GERVAIS, OR
newschoolbeer.com

New School presents the New Brewery & Cidery Showcase 2022

New School Beer is proud to present our 2022 New Brewery & Cidery Showcase taking place on Thursday, June 23rd as part of the Portland Beer Week presents calendar. For going on a decade we have curated a tap takeover style lineup of the best and brightest new Oregon brands from across the state, big and small, to come to Portland and meet the community and each other. Having moved from Bailey’s Taproom (RIP) to Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom on SE Division, this years event is an indoor/outdoor street party open to the public with no tickets, wristbands, or special glassware required.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Summer#Ipa#Specialty Foods#Woo#Mammoth#Food Drink#Beverages#Cascade#Laurelwood Brewing#Lbc#4 Pack
pdxmonthly.com

The 12 Best Breakfasts in Portland

The city’s culinary creativity extends to morning hours, too. An omelet gets swirled in a tornado-like shape over Spam fried rice; a fried egg sandwich is spiced up with local Aardvark sauce; and a Vietnamese noodle soup, obscure in most of its home country, charms with its chewy noodles and crisp crackers.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: In Waldport, A Vintage, Hand-Built A-Frame Cabin for $349,900

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a family's beloved A-frame coastal cabin hits the market. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Oregonian

Downtown Portland Rite Aid to shut down permanently

The Rite Aid drug store in downtown Portland is closing down permanently on June 6 as part of a cost-cutting move. On Wednesday, many of the shelves at the Southwest Alder Street location were looking bare and “clearance” signs were posted throughout the store. “A decision to close...
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho Capital Sun

New limits coming for Chinook fishing in Oregon over historically low numbers

Due to years of drought and poor ocean conditions, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will restrict fishing for wild Chinook salmon in parts of the state from late summer through the end of the year. Numbers of wild Chinook in several coastal tributaries are forecast to be at historic lows this fall, and […] The post New limits coming for Chinook fishing in Oregon over historically low numbers appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CLACKAMAS, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Columbia River Swim Spots and Beaches Under 90 Minutes from Portland

The Pacific is cold, the Sandy River is mobbed, Portland pools have long lines, and your secret mountain swimming hole is either not so secret anymore or still inaccessible after recent years' fires. The giant Columbia River is here for you, even though I-84 and train tracks can complicate access, and industrial neighbors, container ships, and barges aren't always the backdrop you're looking for. But you can find water lapping on sand or stones at many spots along the river's run, from where it meets the Pacific through the Columbia River Gorge and farther inland (upriver shoutouts to the protected cove at Earl Snell Memorial Park in Arlington and Sacajawea State Park in Washington's Tri-Cities). Here are some spots within an hour and a half of Portland, organized by river mile. (River mile 0 is where the Columbia meets the Pacific Ocean at Cape Disappointment; the Willamette joins up near river mile 101.)
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

'I'm on cloud nine': Hillsboro driver to race in NASCAR Xfinity Series

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's an exciting time for race fans in the Pacific Northwest with NASCAR's return to the region after more than 20 years. It's especially exciting for Darren Dilley, a local teacher from Hillsboro and amateur racer who has set to compete in the Xfinity Series at Portland International Raceway (PIR) on Saturday.
HILLSBORO, OR
everout.com

Your Complete Guide to June 2022 Events in Portland

By any measure, June is one of the most splendid months of the year in Portland; boasting fine weather, the city's flagship Portland Rose Festival, and the peak bloom of our beloved roses. As is our custom every month, we've compiled all of the notable events you should have on your calendar, including Father's Day, Juneteenth, and Pride events. Read on for details on happenings from HAIM to PDX Underground Pride and from Cirque du Soleil to the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy