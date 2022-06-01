Final Hoopfest registration closes May 31

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another day, another Zag coming back. Julian Strawther announced on his social media accounts that he will be returning to the Zags for his junior year. The forward averaged 11.8 points per game, shooting almost 50% from the field and 36% from behind the three point arc.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Men's Basketball has landed Chattanooga transfer Malachi Smith, who's the top player still available in the transfer portal, according to ESPN. Smith was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year last season, averaging 20 points per game and shooting 41% from three. The guard has...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The most anticipated announcement in recent memory had Gonzaga fans watching social media all day, and in the end, Drew Timme says he’s staying. The deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to NCAA basketball was at 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
SPOKANE, Wash. – With the last few days of nice weather and summer on the way, Spokane County golf courses are starting to fill up with people and you may notice some changes compared to last year. At Latah Creek Golf Course, renovations have finished on the inside of...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga basketball’s Rasir Bolton is coming back for one last year with the Bulldogs, according to a tweet he sent out Tuesday. Bolton announced his declaration for the NBA draft nearly a month ago, he was the last of Gonzaga’s five starters to declare.
Last season, Chattanooga had quite the revival, standing out and winning the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles. In the NCAA Tournament, the Mocs nearly pulled the first-round upset over Illinois. Head coach Lamont Paris parlayed that success into the coaching job at South Carolina. The pieces will certainly look different next season, with parts moving in and out at Chattanooga.
LEWISTON - LC State made history on Monday night into Tuesday morning when Dawson Day and Cameron Smith threw the first combined one-hitter in Avista NAIA World Series history. The duo struck out an LC-record 18 batters in a Series game, with Day fanning 14 and Smith closing out the game with four, to avenge last year’s loss to Faulkner (Ala.). The Warriors bats were hot and totaled seven runs in the 7-1 victory.
SPOKANE, Wash. — An unsettled weather pattern for the Pacific Northwest will continue to give the Spokane area scattered rain and thunderstorm chances between Thursday, June 2, and Monday, June 6. The anchored low pressure center over the Gulf of Alaska is, at the moment, fairly stationary and is...
SPOKANE, Wash.– June is usually a time for getting outside and enjoying everything the Inland Northwest has to offer. However, for this coming weekend, that looks pretty difficult. Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Best time to be outside. Several waves of rain...
The Campbell House in Spokane is one of the city's most famous landmarks. Constructed in 1898, Campbell House is one of Spokane's most popular tourist destinations. Designed by Kirtland K. Cutter, the house is in the style of an English Tudor Revival home. It is a truly gorgeous home. History...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Spokane Festival of Speed just announced its annual Historic Grand Prix race event, happening this weekend at Qlispé Raceway Park. The track, formerly known as Spokane County Raceway, has a 2.25 mile road racing course where licensed race car drivers will compete in certified vintage race cars.
This is typically a research-based column space, meant to make little reference to anything personal. As you read this, we’re cleaning an empty house which is no longer ours. The Pod with our meager belongings is gone, and tomorrow morning, we’ll no longer be Kootenai County residents. After 23 years of Idaho life.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 9-year-old girl is in intensive care after she was mauled by a cougar while camping in Washington state. According to KIRO-TV, Lily Kryzhanivskyy was at a children’s camp near Fruitland, northwest of Spokane, over the weekend when the cougar attacked, wildlife officials said. The girl, whose face and body were covered in scratches and cuts, is being treated at a Spokane hospital, the news outlet reported.
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s becoming less and less likely that we will see fire season start in the next few weeks. The wet, cool pattern we’ve been in for most of spring is expected to continue well into June. The latest outlook from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center...
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Duncan Gardens are considered a crown jewel of the City Of Spokane. It’s a classical European Renaissance-style garden stretching three acres of the park. But, how do all those flowers get there, and how does the beautification process begin?. Well, the city’s parks department has...
SPOKANE, Wash. — ArtFest is back and in person! The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture’s annual event has been held virtually for the past two years, but will return to the MAC campus. This year’s event is a three-day celebration of art, fine craft and Inland Northwest tradition. Fifty regional artists will be featured and there will also be...
Central Washington is gaining clout in the battery technology industry. In May, Alameda, California-based battery tech company Sila Nanotechnologies Inc. announced the purchase of an over 600,000-square-foot facility in Moses Lake, while its Woodinville-based competitor Group14 is building a facility in Moses Lake slated to open in the second half of 2023.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after a savage and sudden attack by a cougar. It happened north of Spokane. The girl was left with injuries all over her body. Cougar attacks are rare. Wildlife officials say there have only been about 20 cougar attacks...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Farmers Market will open on Friday, June 3. Every Friday from June 3 to September 16, live music, food, art and more will be available for people to buy products and enjoy what comes with a farmers market. Starting this Friday, it...
Summertime bans on outside burning of debris and yard waste went into effect today in counties throughout North Central Washington. Recreational campfires no larger than 3 feet by 3 feet are still allowed in approved fire pits, as are propane or gas fire devices. The bans include Chelan, Douglas, Grant...
