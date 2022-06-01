Final Hoopfest registration closes May 31

Last season, Chattanooga had quite the revival, standing out and winning the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles. In the NCAA Tournament, the Mocs nearly pulled the first-round upset over Illinois. Head coach Lamont Paris parlayed that success into the coaching job at South Carolina. The pieces will certainly look different next season, with parts moving in and out at Chattanooga.

