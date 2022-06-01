ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Final Hoopfest registration closes May 31

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t signed up for Hoopfest, final registration closes May...

www.fox28spokane.com

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Julian Strawther returning to Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another day, another Zag coming back. Julian Strawther announced on his social media accounts that he will be returning to the Zags for his junior year. The forward averaged 11.8 points per game, shooting almost 50% from the field and 36% from behind the three point arc.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Transfer portal 5-star Malachi Smith commits to Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Men's Basketball has landed Chattanooga transfer Malachi Smith, who's the top player still available in the transfer portal, according to ESPN. Smith was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year last season, averaging 20 points per game and shooting 41% from three. The guard has...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Drew Timme to return to Gonzaga next season

SPOKANE, Wash. — The most anticipated announcement in recent memory had Gonzaga fans watching social media all day, and in the end, Drew Timme says he’s staying. The deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to NCAA basketball was at 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County golf courses prepare for busy season

SPOKANE, Wash. – With the last few days of nice weather and summer on the way, Spokane County golf courses are starting to fill up with people and you may notice some changes compared to last year. At Latah Creek Golf Course, renovations have finished on the inside of...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Rasir Bolton to play final year with Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga basketball’s Rasir Bolton is coming back for one last year with the Bulldogs, according to a tweet he sent out Tuesday. Bolton announced his declaration for the NBA draft nearly a month ago, he was the last of Gonzaga’s five starters to declare.
SPOKANE, WA
FanSided

Gonzaga Basketball: What happens if Malachi Smith joins the Bulldogs?

Last season, Chattanooga had quite the revival, standing out and winning the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles. In the NCAA Tournament, the Mocs nearly pulled the first-round upset over Illinois. Head coach Lamont Paris parlayed that success into the coaching job at South Carolina. The pieces will certainly look different next season, with parts moving in and out at Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Big Country News

LCSC's Day and Smith Toss First Combined One-Hitter in NAIA World Series History

LEWISTON - LC State made history on Monday night into Tuesday morning when Dawson Day and Cameron Smith threw the first combined one-hitter in Avista NAIA World Series history. The duo struck out an LC-record 18 batters in a Series game, with Day fanning 14 and Smith closing out the game with four, to avenge last year’s loss to Faulkner (Ala.). The Warriors bats were hot and totaled seven runs in the 7-1 victory.
KREM2

Thunderstorms possible across Spokane through the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — An unsettled weather pattern for the Pacific Northwest will continue to give the Spokane area scattered rain and thunderstorm chances between Thursday, June 2, and Monday, June 6. The anchored low pressure center over the Gulf of Alaska is, at the moment, fairly stationary and is...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How to plan around this weekend’s thunderstorms

SPOKANE, Wash.– June is usually a time for getting outside and enjoying everything the Inland Northwest has to offer. However, for this coming weekend, that looks pretty difficult. Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Best time to be outside. Several waves of rain...
ENVIRONMENT
97 Rock

Is Spokane’s Historic Campbell House Haunted?

The Campbell House in Spokane is one of the city's most famous landmarks. Constructed in 1898, Campbell House is one of Spokane's most popular tourist destinations. Designed by Kirtland K. Cutter, the house is in the style of an English Tudor Revival home. It is a truly gorgeous home. History...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Farewell, 'simply' North Idaho

This is typically a research-based column space, meant to make little reference to anything personal. As you read this, we’re cleaning an empty house which is no longer ours. The Pod with our meager belongings is gone, and tomorrow morning, we’ll no longer be Kootenai County residents. After 23 years of Idaho life.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Boston 25 News WFXT

Girl, 9, survives cougar attack while camping in Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 9-year-old girl is in intensive care after she was mauled by a cougar while camping in Washington state. According to KIRO-TV, Lily Kryzhanivskyy was at a children’s camp near Fruitland, northwest of Spokane, over the weekend when the cougar attacked, wildlife officials said. The girl, whose face and body were covered in scratches and cuts, is being treated at a Spokane hospital, the news outlet reported.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

June forecast trending wet as fire season approaches

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s becoming less and less likely that we will see fire season start in the next few weeks. The wet, cool pattern we’ve been in for most of spring is expected to continue well into June. The latest outlook from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

ArtFest returns to in-person event

SPOKANE, Wash. — ArtFest is back and in person! The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture’s annual event has been held virtually for the past two years, but will return to the MAC campus. This year’s event is a three-day celebration of art, fine craft and Inland Northwest tradition. Fifty regional artists will be featured and there will also be...
FESTIVAL
bizjournals

Why this Bay Area battery tech company is setting up shop in Moses Lake

Central Washington is gaining clout in the battery technology industry. In May, Alameda, California-based battery tech company Sila Nanotechnologies Inc. announced the purchase of an over 600,000-square-foot facility in Moses Lake, while its Woodinville-based competitor Group14 is building a facility in Moses Lake slated to open in the second half of 2023.
ALAMEDA, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

9-year-old recovering from cougar attack

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after a savage and sudden attack by a cougar. It happened north of Spokane. The girl was left with injuries all over her body. Cougar attacks are rare. Wildlife officials say there have only been about 20 cougar attacks...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Burn bans began today throughout North Central Washington

Summertime bans on outside burning of debris and yard waste went into effect today in counties throughout North Central Washington. Recreational campfires no larger than 3 feet by 3 feet are still allowed in approved fire pits, as are propane or gas fire devices. The bans include Chelan, Douglas, Grant...
OKANOGAN, WA

