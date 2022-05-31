ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

How to watch: Warriors vs. Celtics NBA Finals

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aXIHu_0fwIOjuv00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — For the sixth time in the last eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors will be playing in the NBA Finals. The Warriors breezed past the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the Western Conference Finals, setting up a showdown with the Boston Celtics for the title.

The series begins on Thursday, June 2. The first two games will be played at the Chase Center, before the teams go to Boston for games 3 and 4. Games 5 and 7 will also be in San Francisco, if necessary.

Warriors set to face Celtics in NBA Finals

How to Watch

All NBA Finals games will be shown on ABC. They can also be streamed on WatchESPN or the ESPN app.

Game Schedule

Game When Where
Game 1 Thursday, June 2 at 6:00 p.m. PT Chase Center (San Francisco)
Game 2 Sunday, June 5 at 5:00 p.m. PT Chase Center (San Francisco)
Game 3 Wednesday, June 8 at 6:00 p.m. PT TD Garden (Boston)
Game 4 Friday, June 10 at 6:00 p.m. PT TD Garden (Boston)
Game 5 (if necessary) Monday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. PT Chase Center (San Francisco)
Game 6 (if necessary) Thursday, June 16 at 6:00 p.m. PT TD Garden (Boston)
Game 7 (if necessary) Sunday, June 19 at 5:00 p.m. PT Chase Center (San Francisco)

Where to Watch

For those wanting to watch the games amongst other Warriors fans, the team announced Tuesday that it would hold watch parties for all road games inside Chase Center. Tickets for the indoor watch parties cost $25.

For home games, watch parties will still be held at Thrive City, outside the Chase Center. To watch a game at Thrive City, fans must register at thrivecity.com .

KRON4 News

