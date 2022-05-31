It'll be Walz vs. Jensen for Minnesota governor as Stanek, Hepola exit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The COVID-19 case growth rate continues its steady decline in Minnesota, along with hospitalization admission rates. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state logged another 1,783 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths over the long weekend. One of the people who died was in their late 30s from Isanti County. In all, the update brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to over 1.5 million since the pandemic began, and 12,638 people have died in Minnesota. Case growth is heading in a downward trajectory after a recent hump that peaked in mid-May. As of the most recent update, it stands at 30.2 cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations are down nearly to the “caution” threshold, which is drawn at 8 admissions per 100,000 residents. The current figure sits at 8.4 admissions. As of Tuesday, there were 480 people in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, of which 34 were in the ICU. Meanwhile, over 10 million vaccines have been administered in Minnesota. Roughly 75.1% of the state’s eligible population has received their first vaccine dose, while 47.1% have completed the series and gotten their booster.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO