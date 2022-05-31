ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

It'll be Walz vs. Jensen for Minnesota governor as Stanek, Hepola exit

By Theo Keith
fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The stage is nearly set for incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz to take on Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen in the Minnesota governor's race this fall. Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek declined to force a GOP primary against Jensen. Stanek didn't come to the...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 23

Flips Stars55
2d ago

Todays Democrats have proven that they could care less about the people who work and pay the bills. ENOUGH.

Reply
13
Mini D
2d ago

I don't know anything about Jensen but that's who I'm voting for I can tell you that much!

Reply(2)
15
Mickey Szymanski
2d ago

Vote Jensen. Get deep state Timmy OUT

Reply
19
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Gubernatorial race thinning out

(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of candidates who had been running to attempt to unseat Minnesota Governor Tim Walz this November have dropped out of the race. Former Sheriff in Hennepin County Rich Stanek did not file the necessary paperwork by Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline at the Secretary of State's office. Stanek's campaign has released a statement he will be returning to consulting for law enforcement.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Hennepin County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Chaska, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Minnetonka, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Government
willmarradio.com

Karsten withdraws from state house race

(Willmar MN-) One of the DFL candidates for House District 16B has withdrawn from the race. The filing deadline was Tuesday and Freg Cogelow and Margaret Karsten of Willmar filed to challenge Republican Dave Baker. Karsten and Cogelow would have faced each other in the August 9th primary, but Karsten on Thursday withdrew, leaving the road clear for Cogelow to face Baker in November. Any candidate who has filed for office has until the end of the day today to withdraw if they chose.
CBS Minnesota

Broadcaster Cory Hepola Ends Third-Party Run For Minnesota Governor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Cory Hepola, the former WCCO Radio host who announced his third-party candidacy for governor of Minnesota in March, now says he’s dropping out of the race. Hepola, who was running as a member of the new Forward Party of Minnesota, announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday, citing “the polarization driven by the Democratic and Republican parties” that will make it “unlikely” for a third-party candidate to break through this year. “I will continue to promote and build support for the bold, new ideas on which my campaign was built and to create the political vehicle that can...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Date approaching for Minnesota’s front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses

(St. Paul, MN) -- It’s under one week to the June 8th opening date for Minnesota’s front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature after nearly a year of political wrangling. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove says the application window will be open for 45 days beginning June 8th. After that, the 500 million dollars authorized by the legislature will be evenly divided, with each eligible applicant receiving an equal payment not to exceed 15-hundred dollars.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Schultz
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
David Hann
Person
Doug Wardlow
Person
Jim Hagedorn
Bring Me The News

Minnesota, Iowa father-son duo sentenced for US Capitol attack

A Midwest father-son duo has been sentenced for their participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Daniel Johnson, of Austin, Minnesota, has been sentenced to four months in jail and one year of supervised release. He also owes $2,000 in restitution. Johnson entered a guilty plea to the civil disorder charges in January.
AUSTIN, MN
knsiradio.com

Hepola, Stanek Drop Bids for Governor as Candidate Filing Deadline Passes

(KNSI) — Filings to run for office in Minnesota are closed, and two potential candidates for governor are out. Forward Party candidate Cory Hepola and former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, and Republican Party candidate failed to file the necessary paperwork to enter the race by the 5:00 p.m. deadline on May 31st.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesotans can now order more at-home rapid COVID-19 tests

Starting Thursday, Minnesotans can order more free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Governor Tim Walz announced the option to place a second order for four free kits, through the state's online ordering program. For those who previously ordered their four kits, you can now place an order for four additional tests....
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#State Of Minnesota#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gop#University Of Minnesota#Legalize Marijuana Party
KAAL-TV

Minnesotans can receive additional at-home Covid tests

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesotans can now place a second order for four free at-home rapid tests through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered tests from this program are now able to receive four additional tests per household (for up to a total of eight tests) at Order your free at-home rapid tests on mn.gov/covid19. Those who have not yet placed an order can receive up to eight tests at once.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

59 Minnesota lawmakers aren't seeking re-election, most since 1970

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It'll be a new-look Minnesota Legislature in 2023. A total of 59 members between the House and Senate are not seeking re-election to their current seats this year, more than one-fourth of the Legislature's 201 members. That is the highest number since at least 1970, according to Legislative Reference Library data.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay - Who is eligible and how to apply

From the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature providing bonus pay for eligible COVID-19 frontline workers. Sign up here to receive updates about Frontline Worker Pay. Frequently asked questions - English | Español | Hmoob | Soomaali. Information...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Case Growth Continues Decline, 5 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The COVID-19 case growth rate continues its steady decline in Minnesota, along with hospitalization admission rates. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state logged another 1,783 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths over the long weekend. One of the people who died was in their late 30s from Isanti County. In all, the update brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to over 1.5 million since the pandemic began, and 12,638 people have died in Minnesota. Case growth is heading in a downward trajectory after a recent hump that peaked in mid-May. As of the most recent update, it stands at 30.2 cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations are down nearly to the “caution” threshold, which is drawn at 8 admissions per 100,000 residents. The current figure sits at 8.4 admissions. As of Tuesday, there were 480 people in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, of which 34 were in the ICU. Meanwhile, over 10 million vaccines have been administered in Minnesota. Roughly 75.1% of the state’s eligible population has received their first vaccine dose, while 47.1% have completed the series and gotten their booster.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy