Louisiana Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Allegedly Intentionally Hitting A Deputy While Fleeing on an ATV. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on May 31, 2022, around 3:00 a.m., they were requested by the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a serious injury crash involving one of their deputies that occurred during a pursuit. The accident happened on LA 407 near the Woodland Highway Bridge in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. Detectives from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (BOI) are looking into the incident.

