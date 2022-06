Neuro-Emotional Technique (NET), is a bio-energetic healing technique that allows a practitioner to find and release unresolved emotional issues, which can be stored and locked in your body, manifesting as physical symptoms of any type. These emotions may get “stuck” within any organ or system of the body, and can cause pain and other physical dysfunctions, as well as poor sleep and stress-related symptoms. For example, neck pain and stiffness can be caused by a “pain in the neck.” NET is a great tool to help you find that and fix that.

WALPOLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO