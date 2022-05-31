ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windswept Activities

By Mark Daniels
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHold on to your hats! The off-season installations are ramping up fast as the second week of Organized Team Activities got underway for the Green Bay Packers but not nearly as fast as a warm wind that whipped across Ray Nitschke Field during Tuesday’s open practice. Let’s get...

Packers.com

Two Packers minicamp practices June 7-8 open to public

GREEN BAY – The Packers have announced that two minicamp practices on Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8, will be open to the public. The workouts will take place at Nitschke Field at 11:45 a.m. each day. The Packers are holding their three-day mandatory minicamp next week. The...
GREEN BAY, WI

Community Policy