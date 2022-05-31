ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Guest Column: Service offers a hand to caretakers

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe was much older when they met. Now happily married for 25 years, Julie and Raymond (not their real names) are dealing with the frustration and exhaustion of caregiving. Raymond had a severe stroke over three years ago. Julie is his main caregiver, but since he is a big man confined...

Local nonprofits receive grants to address food insecurity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Central Valley contains more than 1.4 million acres of productive pasture and farmland. Yet, according to the Central California Food Bank in Fresno, hunger levels were 25% higher in the Valley in 2021 than in 2019. In addition, California produces nearly half of the nation’s fruits and vegetables, yet 1 in 5 Californians do not know where their next meal will come from.
Tulare takes first steps in emergency homeless shelter development

TULARE – Tulare City Council gave city staff the authority to move forward in preparing a lease agreement and proposal requests for the emergency homeless shelter. At the May 17 Tulare City Council meeting, applause rang through the council chambers as all five members voted to move forward with the first steps of an emergency homeless shelter proposal plan. Council directed staff to draft a lease agreement which, with the plans, must still go through the Tulare County Board of Supervisors before any major moves are made in the building process.
Valley Children’s Hospital receives donation from Ag Expo

TULARE – The International Agri-Center, World Ag Expo and the Central Valley Toyota Dealers presented a donation of almost $80,000 to Valley Children’s Healthcare at the All Guild Picnic in May. “The Guilds of Valley Children’s are proud to collaborate with World Ag Expo and Central Valley Toyota...
On The Map: Lake Kaweah

With a tip of the hat to a famous writer from Central California, we visit a place with a Native American name that perched and sat on the map. The Terminus Dam was completed in 1962, but it’s history goes way back. In the 20s, that’s 1920s, California was...
Hiring fair for new Fresno Animal Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is holding a hiring fair for the city’s new Animal Center. The hiring fair will be on June 1 and June 2, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the new animal center at 5277 East Airways Boulevard in Fresno. According to the city officials, vacant positions […]
Visalians asked to house new physicians in face of inflated rental market

VISALIA – The competitive state of Visalia’s rental market has many incoming physician residents at a loss as to where to live, so Kaweah Health is taking matters into its own hands. The hospital is partnering with local community members who are willing to open spare rooms in their homes to new residents free of charge.
Sun-Gazette takes home five awards at state competition

SACRAMENTO – The Sun-Gazette won five statewide awards last week for its comprehensive coverage of Tulare County in 2021. On May 27, the California Newspaper Publishers Association released winning entries for print, digital and campus newspapers across 46 categories. Contestants entered into divisions based on their circulation with three levels for digital and student media and seven levels in print. The Sun-Gazette competed in the 4,301 to 11,000 circulation category for weekly newspapers and won awards in all aspects of local coverage including local government, education, sports, agriculture and opinion.
CAPK is providing rental assistance program until September 30

Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) provides a rental assistance program for residents facing the economic impact of COVID-19 who have fallen behind on their rent. The program is for those who are at least one month behind on their rent. The program was started from an emergency services grant...
Dispatchers provide the eyes and ears for Kings County

Perhaps the unsung heroes of emergency response, dispatchers are the eyes and ears of local law enforcement, firefighting and ambulance organizations. “They’re vital in giving us that real-time information when we’re responding to these potentially dangerous calls,” said Hanford Police Department Sergeant Jason Gustin. “They help better respond to those calls."
A Message From Madera County Sheriff-Coroner Tyson Pogue

I am a proud, lifelong, resident of Madera County and have proudly served at the Madera Sheriff’s Office since 2001. I systematically worked my way through the ranks of deputy, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, commander, and undersheriff before being appointed the 16th Sheriff of Madera County nearly two years ago.
2 days of free vet care at Fresno’s Poverello House this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mobile veterinary clinic will begin its tour of California shelters in Fresno this week, providing free veterinary care to pets belonging to homeless and vulnerable individuals. The ElleVet Project will visit Fresno’s Poverello House on Thursday and Friday of this week, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., to help pets […]
History Mystery #111: North Fork Trading Post

From the Madera Tribune, Volume 67, Number 83, 8 Sept. 1958. North Fork, CA. — A North Fork landmark for nearly 60 years burned to the ground Sunday afternoon. The Trading Post, a general mercantile store, caused this community’s most spectacular fire in years. The County Assessor’s Office valued the building alone at $20,000. The store was built in 1901 or 1902, according to U.S. Forestry Service Officials. It is owned by B.O. Best of North Fork. Forestry officials said the blaze broke out in the attic about 3 o’clock, “probably faulty wiring.” Cal Div. of Forestry units from throughout the county rushed to the scene to prevent any large-scale spreading of the fire but were unable to cope with the “heat” generated. Within hours the building was burned to the ground.
Betty Lea, 82

Betty Lea of Visalia, Calif., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Friday, May 20, 2022. She was 82 years old. A private graveside service will be held at the Visalia District Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.
Deborah Lee “Debbie” Ward, 66

Deborah Lee “Debbie” Ward passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was 66 years old. She was a graduate of Mount Whitney High in 1975, and a longtime resident of Visalia and Exeter, Calif., communities. She was a former bus driver for Student Transport of America, and enjoyed driving the students.
