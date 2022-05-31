ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Are Utahns watering their lawns too much?

ABC 4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 2

Related
ksl.com

Should Utah's drought lead to a ban on fireworks? What a new poll says

SALT LAKE CITY — More than a third of Utah residents feel only government-sponsored events for specific celebrations should be allowed as the backdrop for setting off fireworks, while a quarter of the state's population say they should be banned altogether in this time of extreme drought. A Deseret...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

A list of all the changes that were made to Utah’s liquor laws on June 1

UTAH (ABC4) – Yesterday, representatives of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced a grocery list of changes that were made to the organization which went into effect June 1.   The event, held at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, kicked-off with an emphasis on the department’s new name and mission statement. As noted by […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Is there an explanation for recent rockfalls in Utah?

CEDAR HILLS, Utah — A hiker is in the hospital after a rock the size of a tennis ball hit her on the Timpanogos Cave Trail. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Cannon said the rock knocked the 65-year-old woman unconscious and caused bleeding from her head.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah woman shares transition story to increase LGBTQIA+ visibility

Woods Cross, Utah (ABC4) – For many members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Utah can often feel like a lonely place. However, June is Pride Month which celebrates that community. During Pride Month, many Utahns are working to make the Beehive State more inclusive for all. From 5,600 flags staked at households across northern Utah to […]
WOODS CROSS, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
County
Utah County, UT
ABC 4

5 of the best ice cream spots in Utah to cool down this summer

(Good Things Utah) During the particularly ‘melty’ months of summer, there’s nothing better than a cool mouthful of ice cream. Katy Sine from Taste Utah couldn’t agree more. She joined us on Good Things Utah to share five of the yummiest spots in Utah to cool down this year.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

DABC speaks on changes to Utah liquor laws, new name

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, residents across Utah are raising their glasses as Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) has made numerous adjustments to liquor laws that will officially go into effect today, June 1. This morning at 10:15 a.m. DABC Director Tiffany Carlson will acknowledge the department’s new name, announce its new […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Utah trooper stops wrong-way driver on I-215

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Dashcam footage caught a Utah trooper facing a disoriented wrong-way driver head-on in Salt Lake County on Wednesday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) released footage from a trooper’s dashcam as the wrong-way driver is spotted. Deputies say the incident happened on I-215 around 1 a.m. early Wednesday morning. Officials say […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Attorney#Lawns#Politics State#Utahns#Warm Welcome Home#Gop#Utah County Sheriff
KSLTV

Cement shortage affecting road projects in Utah

LAYTON, Utah — A cement shortage is slowing construction projects all over Utah and now it could affect your morning commute. The shortage has forced the Utah Department of Transportation to come up with creative solutions so it can find the needed materials for road projects. It’s a problem...
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

WOOF: Rogue husky roams through traffic on I-15 in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah drivers received a furry surprise as a husky casually strolled by standstill traffic on I-15 in Sandy. Traffic cameras caught a wild sight as the husky was seen trotting alongside traffic on Wednesday. When animal control officers arrived near the dog’s location, they had a tough time chasing tail. Salt […]
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC4

Utah County Attorney addresses cannibalism allegations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah County Attorney, David Leavitt, held a press conference on Wednesday, calling for the resignation of Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith. “Mr. Leavitt will be calling for Utah County Sheriff, Mike Smith, to resign and for an investigation into his activities by the proper authorities for misuse of taxpayer […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Missing Utah boy with health needs found safe

WEDNESDAY 6/1/22 8:50 a.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a missing 12-year-old boy from Kearns has now been found safe on Wednesday. The Unified Police Department Kearns Precinct says David Martinez, 12, was last seen in the Murray area on Tuesday night. The conditions of his discovery have not been released at this […]
KEARNS, UT
utah.gov

4,496 boats inspected for quagga mussels during Memorial Day weekend

Salt Lake City — Law enforcement officers and technicians with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and other agencies had a busy holiday weekend working to inspect and decontaminate boats across the state. Their efforts focused on preventing the invasive quagga mussels in Lake Powell from spreading to other Utah waterbodies.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Popular Utah-based coffee chain opens another location

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Coffee lovers, get ready as a popular Utah coffee chain comes to Spanish Fork. Black Rifle Coffee Company is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at 713 E. 800 N. in Spanish Fork. This new shop marks the company’s third brick-and-mortar store in Utah. Currently, Black Rifle Coffee […]
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens Fourth Utah Restaurant

SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its fourth restaurant in Utah and first location in Salt Lake County, in Riverton. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the Mountain View Village Shopping Center, at 4599 W Partridge Hill Ln. (134th South), Riverton, Utah – 385/887-8874. “Mountain View...
RIVERTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy