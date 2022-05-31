D.J. Thorpe Medically Retires From Basketball

BERKELEY – California men's gymnastics mourns the passing of Cal Hall of Famer and legendary gymnastics coach Arthur "Art" Shurlock, who passed away in May at the age of 84. After competing in the 1958 World Championships, Shurlock became the second Cal gymnast to capture an individual NCAA title in 1959, taking first on the pommel horse in addition to also placing second on rings and third on high bar, as well as third in the all-around contest. He also reached All-American status the next two years and went on to become a member of the U.S. National Team, winning the All-Around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Federation (USGF) Championships in 1963. Shurlock placed 10th on pommel horse at the 1965 Olympic Games in Tokyo as part of his all-around campaign, then followed that up with a career of over 30 years as head coach for UCLA men's gymnastics.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO