New cultural producers are welcome additions to the Rhode Island art scene, bringing with them fresh vitality and novel ways of seeing. In its premier public exhibition, Providence’s newest art organization, Central Contemporary Arts, will bring images by artist Andrew Moon Bain to billboards dotted across the capital city. The exhibition, titled AD SPACE, will run June 6 - July 3, and will make visuals by Bain accessible to a wide range of viewers in a variety of locations.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO