MARTINEZ - With this year's fire season expected to be one of the busiest ever, Contra Costa County has gotten tough on homeowners who don't get weeds and brush under control.The tall, dry grass on the hillside driving up to Thomas Drive in Martinez, would send chills up any fire marshal's spine on May 31st. All over Contra Costa County, Tuesday marked the deadline for residents to have their weeds abated and defensible space ready. In Martinez and much of the county serviced by Contra Costa County Fire, the deadline was even earlier on May 4th, because everything was already...

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO