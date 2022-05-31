A car accident in Antigua left a man comatose. His brother in Bridgeport is trying to get him home

A Bridgeport man is looking for medical help for his brother who was left comatose after he was hit by a car in Antigua.

Michael Simon, of Bridgeport, says his brother Andre was struck by a car May 8 while training with fellow members of Antigua's national cycling team.

"He has won lots of medals, traveled to Cuba. He even had his picture on the front of our telephone books," said Michael Simon.

Andre Simon recently moved back to Antigua after completing his degree in New York. His brother says Andre Simon was thrown into the air by the crash.

"No broken bones, but because his head hit the back of the car, the top of the hood gave him that [traumatic brain] injury," Michael Simon said.

The cyclist suffered three seizures on the way to the hospital and had to be revived after six minutes of cardiac arrest. After weeks in the ICU, Andre is stable, but still in a vegetative state.

"He's not just unresponsive, he has flickering of the eyes, he's sensitive to touch, so he is fighting," said his brother.

Michael Simon says Andre Simon can't get the care he needs in Antigua. He says his brother hasn't had an MRI yet, because the hospital hasn't had a working machine.

"I'm even hoping today, I heard news that the machine was gonna get fixed, the part got to Antigua and they're working on it," he said.

However, that is not certain and transporting him to an American hospital would come at a staggering cost.

"Just from the airlift alone they're asking for $56,000 U.S.," said Michael Simon.

A GoFundMe page started by the family has raised $35,000 so far. Michael Simon says his brother has fought hard to survive, but he needs help to come the rest of the way.

"To get him to that state where he can talk to his son again, because he is a father," he said.