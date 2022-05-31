ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over 50-acre brush fire forcing evacuations in Napa County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45faQW_0fwIMK7I00 Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that's forcing evacuations and threatening structures in Napa Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 2300 Old Soda Springs Road at 4:01 p.m. CAL FIRE officials say the vegetation fire is growing.

CAL FIRE says 50 acres with structures are threatened. Evacuations are ordered from 1300 Old Soda Springs Road to the end.

There are currently no threats to the City of Napa, according to fire officials. They are asking the public to avoid the area.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest on this developing story.

News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
kgoradio.com

Earthquake Strikes the Bay Area Early Thursday Morning

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area early Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, centered about 3.6 miles northwest of Bay Point and about 6.2 miles northwest of Pittsburg, hit at 5:07 am, with a depth of around 12 miles, the USGS reported. As...
PITTSBURG, CA
