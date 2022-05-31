WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over 50-acre brush fire forcing evacuations in Napa County

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that's forcing evacuations and threatening structures in Napa Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 2300 Old Soda Springs Road at 4:01 p.m. CAL FIRE officials say the vegetation fire is growing.

CAL FIRE says 50 acres with structures are threatened. Evacuations are ordered from 1300 Old Soda Springs Road to the end.

There are currently no threats to the City of Napa, according to fire officials. They are asking the public to avoid the area.