2 seriously hurt in fireworks incident at Nevada desert site

Authorities say two men were seriously injured in northern Nevada’s desert in a weekend fireworks incident at a popular off-roading and party area.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says one man was hospitalized in critical condition with a punctured lung when he was struck in the chest by a firework that went into a crowd of people after exploding in the hand of the man who lit it at midnight Saturday.

Officials say the man who lit the firework was standing on a rock outcropping before a crowd of 500 people.

He was hospitalized for what authorities called “major deformities and injuries to his left hand.”

