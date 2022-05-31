ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

2 seriously hurt in fireworks incident at Nevada desert site

By The Associated Press
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGslG_0fwILuPt00

Authorities say two men were seriously injured in northern Nevada’s desert in a weekend fireworks incident at a popular off-roading and party area.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says one man was hospitalized in critical condition with a punctured lung when he was struck in the chest by a firework that went into a crowd of people after exploding in the hand of the man who lit it at midnight Saturday.

Officials say the man who lit the firework was standing on a rock outcropping before a crowd of 500 people.

He was hospitalized for what authorities called “major deformities and injuries to his left hand.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Salt Lake City man killed in Nevada crash

CARLIN, Nevada — A Salt Lake City man died after a crash in Nevada last week. About 11 p.m. on Friday, May 27, a Freightliner semitruck was traveling west on I-80 in the right travel lane, at a speed "too fast for the wet roadway conditions, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle," the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Jordan Matthew Adler dead after a crash on I-80 in Reno (Reno, NV)

Authorities identified 31-year-old Jordan Matthew Adler, of Eugene, Oregon, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on May 26 in Reno. The fatal car crash took place eastbound on I-80 in the area of West McCarran at about 3:15 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a black 1998 GMC Suburban SUV was heading east on Interstate 80 near Washoe County Mile Marker 11 when the car veered into the center median and hit a paddle marker.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Washoe County, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Washoe County, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Washoe County, NV
Accidents
Carscoops

Utah Police Shuts Down Roadway To Allow Wandering Bear To Cross Over

A highway in rural Utah had to be shut down to give a bear a police escort to the other side. The crossing happened at U.S. Route 89 near Ephraim, Utah, which is 115 miles south of Salt Lake City. According to the Ephraim City Police Facebook page, the bear...
KOLO TV Reno

Reno apartment fire under investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in an apartment complex in the area of Neil Road and Jamaica Avenue. The flames were reported around 7:15 a.m. Thursday by a neighbor. According to RFD, the rapid response team was able to contain the fire...
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

Multiple arrests made at southern Nevada waterways over Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office had a busy Memorial Day weekend on southern Nevada waterways, making over 40 arrests. Throughout the weekend, waterway deputies made 35 arrests for reckless operation of a watercraft, five arrests for operating a watercraft under the influence, and one for false reporting to law enforcement.
ksl.com

Troopers in southern Utah seize 30 pounds of meth from gas tank

CEDAR CITY — A man accused of trafficking methamphetamine worth up to $1 million through Utah has been charged. Javier Molina Lopez, 43, was charged Wednesday in Iron County"s 5th District Court with drug possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLO TV Reno

Gardnerville man killed in Lake Tahoe crash

GLENBROOK, Nev. (KOLO) -A Gardnerville man died May 21 in a rollover crash in the Glenbrook area, the Nevada State Police said Wednesday. Daniel Wayne Lopez, 56, was partially ejected in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. The NSP responded to the crash about 3:45 p.m. on May...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Threat at southeast Reno elementary school not credible

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District Police Department investigated a report of a threat at a southeast Reno elementary school but found it was not credible. Classes at Donner Springs Elementary School resume as normal on Thursday, the school district said. The school received a tip Wednesday about...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

New faces coming to 6 northern Nevada law enforcement agencies following graduation

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Local law enforcement is getting some new faces Wednesday after a multi-agency graduation. 22 of these graduates are going to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), eight of them to the Reno Police Department, four to the Sparks Police Department, two to the Reno Fire Department (RFD), one to the University Police Department, and one to Washoe County Juvenile Services. The two graduates headed towards RFD are part of the department's investigation team.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations Spring Rally returns this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibration Spring Rally will be back in the region starting on Friday. Organizers stopped by KOLO 8 to talk about what it brings to the area and why families should check it out.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One person injured in shooting at 4th and O streets in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:40 P.M. UPDATE: Sparks Police confirm one person has been taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. No other information about the shooting was released. The lockdown at Greenbrae Elementary School has been lifted and students have been released. 3:20 P.M. UPDATE: The Sparks Police...
SPARKS, NV
8 News Now

Where are the boys? The tragic disappearance of 2 children from California

The sun had sunk below the horizon and temperatures were dropping when Orrin and Orson West were reported missing from their California City home Dec. 21, 2020. After a desperate, fruitless search by police and volunteers, law enforcement started to investigate their adoptive parents, who now face charges in their presumed murders. But the boys' bodies were never found.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Parents of crash victim seek belongings: ‘We just want his memories’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jordan Adler was killed in a rollover crash on May 26th, 2022. Now his car is being held at Milne Towing. His parents believe his belongings, including a laptop and phone, are also there. “We want all his pictures on there, we want his memories,” said...
8 News Now

8 News Now

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy