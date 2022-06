Drivers in the U.S. spend the most time on the road between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and this year’s uptick coincides with record and still-climbing gasoline prices. Regular gasoline cost $4.60 per gallon nationally and $4.32 per gallon across Wyoming, according to AAA. Both now sit at the highest level ever documented — though, adjusted for inflation, the old record of $4.12 per gallon set in mid-2008 (and broken in March) equals more than $5 today.

WYOMING STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO