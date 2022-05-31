Prince William high school bathroom vandalized with swastika symbols, offensive language

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WRIC) — A bathroom in a Prince William high school was found vandalized last week with highly offensive imagery.

Just after 1 p.m. on May 24, school personnel at Hylton High School, located at 14051 Spriggs Road in Woodbridge, informed the school’s assigned resource officer that they had discovered swastika symbols, vulgar language and other inappropriate pictures drawn on a stall in one of the boys’ bathrooms.

An investigation of the matter revealed that the symbols and images had been drawn earlier in the day, sometime between 10 a.m. and noon. The drawings did not appear to contain any threats and were later removed by school personnel.

No additional markings in the school have been reported.

