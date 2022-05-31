New York Assemblywoman Amy Paulin on reproductive health bills

Access to abortion services and gun control legislation dominated the conclusion of the New York legislative session this week as Democratic officials sought to leave their stamp on hot-button issues that have captured national headlines over the last month. The state Legislature is wrapping up a six-month legislative session following...
A proposed amendment to New York's constitution that would enshrine abortion rights and gender equality has hit a roadblock as the final legislative session's days wind down. Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday said they wanted to continue negotiating the language in the amendment, but acknowledged time is runnig out on scheduled days to remain in Albany. State lawmakers are set to leave the Capitol on Thursday for the remainder of the year.
A bill meant to bar employers from requiring people applying for a job to disclose their age, date of birth or graduation year is advancing in the state Legislature as lawmakers close out the legislative session this week. The measure, backed by state Sen. Liz Krueger, is meant to crackdown...
A measure meant to expand and encourage live organ donors is heading to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk following its approval on Wednesday in the state Assembly. The measure is meant to encourage living donors with financial support as well as educational programs. The proposal is also aimed at boosting New York's low rate of organ donation compared to other states in the country.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Tom Suozzi and city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams are all vying for the Democratic nomination for governor, but only Suozzi and Williams will face off Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in a Democratic debate moderated by Spectrum News anchors Susan Arbetter and Errol Louis. Hochul, who...
New York lawmakers are shelving a proposed amendment that would enshrine broad equality protections into the state's constitution after being unable to agree on a final version. The amendment was called for after a leaked draft of a Supreme Court ruling last month was made public that outlined an overturning...
Measures meant to provide stronger legal protections for abortion services providers in New York are advancing in the state Legislature ahead of a potential Supreme Court ruling that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The bills, approved in the state Senate, are expected to be considered in the...
The fate of New York's Clean Slate Act rests with the Assembly on the last scheduled day of session for the year. The Clean Slate Act would seal New Yorkers' criminal records three years after sentencing for misdemeanors and seven years for felonies. It would not apply to sex crimes.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly a week ago, the then-prohibitive favorite to win election in New York's 23rd Congressional District, Republican Chris Jacobs, turned the race on its head when he announced he would vote for a federal ban on guns like AR-15 rifles. Jacobs acknowledged at the time his...
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is backing a two-year moratorium on proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining in the state, pointing to the massive energy needs facing the city. The moratorium is under consideration this week by state lawmakers as they conclude the legislative session on Thursday. Lander, in a letter to...
Making changes to New York's 174-year-old wrongful death law and having burials become more economic and environmentally friendly are two of the provisions being called for by members of the New York Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus in the final days of the legislative session. The two...
A measure that would seal criminal records for thousands of New Yorkers has the potential to be revived in the coming days after stalling for the last several years in Albany. The bill, known as the Clean Slate Act, advanced out of a key committee in the state Senate on Tuesday afternoon. It's final fate, however, remains unclear as lawmakers plan to leave Albany by the end of the week for the rest of the year.
Lawmakers in New York on Wednesday finalized a bill that is meant to bolster health care for retired public employees in the state. The measure, backed by organizations that advocate for retired government workers, would require retired workers to continue to receive the same level of health care benefits after they switch to the Medicare program.
Bolstering mental health programs, increasing penalties for gun crimes and supporting efforts on the county-government level to reduce violence are among the proposals by Republican lawmakers in the state Senate meant to counter violent crime in New York. The proposals were announced Wednesday, the second-to-last day of the legislative session...
In the midst of the Democratic blue wave in the 2018 elections, Republicans lost their last bastion of political power in New York — the state Senate. In 2022, the Republicans are on the offensive to reclaim some previously held seats and potentially take back some power in the Empire State.
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Perhaps the first Republican congressman in the country to support a so-called assault weapons ban, U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs' statements on Friday caused quite a stir over the weekend. New York state Republican Chair Nick Langworthy said it wasn't a controversy for which he was preparing. "I...
In March, the New York state Education Department proposed regulations regarding the statutory requirement for substantial equivalency of instruction for students attending nonpublic schools, like yeshivas or traditional Jewish schools. The idea is to ensure that all students receive a constitutionally mandated education to which they are entitled under the law.
A sweeping gun control package is set to pass in the coming days in New York following a pair of mass shootings that have rocked the nation, Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers on Tuesday announced. At the centerpiece of the plan is a bill that would require licenses for...
Mobile sports betting has meant big money for New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Tuesday announced. New York in the last six months has scored $267 million from sports wagering in the five months since bets from mobile devices like smartphones and tablets went into effect. Of that money, $263 million came from mobile sports betting since Jan. 8.
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- New York once again on Wednesday recorded its highest ever average price for gasoline, according to AAA. Western and Central New York spokesperson Elizabeth Carey said the price was up about a penny from the previous day and has essentially held steady or gone up for more than a month.
