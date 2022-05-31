New York Assemblywoman Amy Paulin on reproductive health bills

A measure that would seal criminal records for thousands of New Yorkers has the potential to be revived in the coming days after stalling for the last several years in Albany. The bill, known as the Clean Slate Act, advanced out of a key committee in the state Senate on Tuesday afternoon. It's final fate, however, remains unclear as lawmakers plan to leave Albany by the end of the week for the rest of the year.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO