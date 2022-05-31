ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque businessman, entrepreneur Thomas Bonafair passes away

By 40046,41347
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas "Tom" Henry Bonafair, a New Mexico businessman and entrepreneur who worked across several industry sectors, passed away on May 20 at his home in Albuquerque. Bonafair was 81. Born in 1940 in Pennsylvania, Bonafair earned an MBA from the University of Michigan and began his career at Ford...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
NIH Director's Blog

Public Alerted to Omicron in New Mexico Through Quick Detection

Over the past 2 years, you’ve probably heard a lot about the spread of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and the emergence of variants. The discovery and tracking of these variants is possible thanks to genomic surveillance, a technique that involves sequencing and analyzing the genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles from many COVID-19 patients. Genomic surveillance has not only shed light on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and spread, but it has also helped public health officials decide when to introduce measures to help protect people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Pennsylvania State
Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
Florida State
Albuquerque, NM
Obituaries
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque among finalists for potential space hub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque and its partners are trying to sell the federal government on a development in the heart of downtown that they hope will become a hub for the emerging space industry. They’re hoping to get a slice of a billion dollars that’s up for grabs as part of the federal government’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Game changing renovations to fighting wildfires in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Upgrades are coming to an Albuquerque tarmac that could change the game when it comes to combating wildfires. On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich visited the Cibola National Forest Air Tanker Base at Kirtland Air Force Base. It was given $15.5 million for renovations to the apron.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Bill Richardson
Person
Henry Ford
cntraveler.com

At this Albuquerque Restaurant, the Flavors of New Mexico's 19 Pueblos Come Together

Since long before the United States was even an idea, the southwestern landscape we now recognize as the state of New Mexico has been home to vibrant Indigenous communities that have known how to endure the conditions of the high desert. Before contact with European settlers in 1492, Pueblo tribes subsisted on foods only grown on this continent, like corn, beans, squash, and chiles, supplementing their diets with game and gathered wild foods like onions and berries. Major ancient cities, like the complex at the presently named Chaco Culture National Historical Park, prospered. “As self-governing, agrarian societies, the native peoples flourished, able to sustain their civilizations for centuries,” says Jon Ghahate, museum educator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District has no more water

This is not a drought; it’s the new climate and it is going to keep getting worse — Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. Los Lunas — Only months into the 2022 irrigation season, Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, told the 50-plus farmers gathered at the Los Lunas Transportation Center last week the district is predicting irrigation waters will run out by the first week of June.
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Civil, Spanish-American War-era cemetery needs cleanup help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s final resting place for nearly 500 veterans in Albuquerque, dating back to the 1880’s. Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, organizers are looking for help cleaning up one of central New Mexico’s historic cemeteries. With nearly 12,000 burial plots in southeast Albuquerque, the Fairview Cemetery will host a clean up […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lowrider from New Mexico featured in Smithsonian museum exhibit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico lowrider culture is on display in Washington D.C. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History is featuring a 1969 Ford LTD, knows as “Dave’s Dream.” The car is named after David Jaramillo from Chimayo, who started working on the car in the 1970’s. After Jaramillo died, his family and local […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Mba#Ford Motor Co#New Mexico Beverage Co#Pella#Manzano Day School#First Presbyterian Church
KOAT 7

How winds impact ongoing New Mexico wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wildfires have been burning throughout the entire state from Ruidoso, New Mexico, to Las Vegas, New Mexico. Fire officials from nearly every fire KOAT has covered like the McBride Fire, Cerro Pelado Fire, Hermits Peak/ Calf Canyon Fires and the Black Fire have all mentioned extreme drought and windy conditions as contributing factors.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Teen remains in custody, Water running low, Cold front, Downtown space center, Albuquerque’s history

Wednesday’s Top Stories APS, Teachers Federation agree to pay raises for licensed employees Upgrades at Kirtland Air Force Base meant to speed up wildfire response What’s generating complaints in New Mexico’s cannabis industry? Ocean off-limits as 40 million gallons of Mexican sewage flow north of the border daily On gun reform, neighboring Canada takes a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe Mayor Will Propose Municipal Gun Ban

In his new weekly letter about city government, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber says he intends to propose a ban on guns in municipal spaces—comparable to Albuquerque’s ban—in the wake of the horrendous May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as well as those in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California. “This is sickening,” Webber writes. “Saddening. Depressing. Angering. Motivating. We need to talk about it, and we need to do something about it.” The proposal to ban guns in city buildings, parks and spaces is one of seven actions the mayor suggests, including increasing the pressure on the state Legislature to pass more meaningful gun reform. “Our message to the State on gun safety legislation: Lead, follow or get out of the way.” If the Legislature fails to do so, the mayor adds, lawmakers should amend the state Constitution, which preempts local governments from enacting restrictions more stringent than state law. “If you won’t pass additional meaningful gun laws,” Webber writes, “then do away with the Constitutional prohibition against our taking action.” Webber’s letter also cites gun buy-backs; gun violence prevention programs in schools; various behavioral interventions; and violence intervention programs as steps that need to be taken to curb gun violence. Webber says he intends to proclaim Friday, June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Santa Fe.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KRQE News 13

Keller administration fills top city leadership posts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the departure of the city’s Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair in March, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s administration has appointed several new top leadership roles. A new chief operations officer, deputy chief of staff and associate chief administrative officer are all joining the ranks, according to a news release from the Albuquerque Mayor’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bizjournals

Developer wanted for affordable housing project in Las Cruces

The housing project would be on a nearly 5-acre parcel at 1101 W. Amador Ave. and would be built as an extension to the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope campus. Reflect on New Mexico's pandemic path and celebrate local healthcare heroes. Albuquerque Business First and its valued partners will host a special event on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at The CLYDE Hotel in Albuquerque.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Yale Environment 360

The Vanishing Rio Grande: Warming Takes a Toll on a Legendary River

Hiking through the emerald green canopy of the bosque, or riverside cottonwood forest, near downtown Albuquerque, Tricia Snyder, an advocate for WildEarth Guardians, believes zero hour has arrived for the Rio Grande. Though the river this day is high and a rich chocolatey-red color, water levels are historically low and dropping precipitously. Experts predict the Rio Grande will dry up completely all the way to Albuquerque this summer for the first time since the 1980s.
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy