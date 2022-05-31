ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Public comment period ends for New York Education Department's proposed substantial equivalency regulations

By Susan Arbetter
nystateofpolitics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March, the New York state Education Department proposed regulations regarding the statutory requirement for substantial equivalency of instruction for students attending nonpublic schools, like yeshivas or traditional Jewish schools. The idea is to ensure that all students receive a constitutionally mandated education to which they are entitled under the...

nystateofpolitics.com

Comments / 0

