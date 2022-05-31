ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

PM’s leadership under fresh pressure as ethics chief questions partygate response

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qz6B4_0fwIKnaf00

Boris Johnson has faced criticism from his ethics adviser over his handling of the partygate scandal, as the prospect of a leadership challenge moved closer.

After another bruising day for the Prime Minister as more Tory MPs called for him to resign, Lord Geidt suggested that Mr Johnson’s fixed penalty notice (FPN) may have breached the Ministerial Code.

He said a “legitimate question” had arisen as to whether the FPN, issued for a June 2020 birthday party thrown in Mr Johnson’s honour in the Cabinet Room, might have constituted a breach of the “overarching duty within the Ministerial Code of complying with the law”.

Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on the Ministerial Code, also questioned the Prime Minister’s willingness to “take responsibility for his own conduct” in relation to the ministerial rules and delivered a withering assessment of exchanges with Downing Street officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXb00_0fwIKnaf00
Cabinet Office photo showing Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a gathering in 10 Downing Street for the departure of a special adviser during lockdown (Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office/PA) (PA Media)

This included Lord Geidt advising them that Mr Johnson should be “ready to offer public comment” on his obligations under the code, noting this had “not been heeded”.

Mr Johnson, in a letter released on Tuesday evening, responded by claiming the FPN “did not breach” the Ministerial Code as there was “no intent to break the law”.

He also insisted he had taken “full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch” in light of lockdown-busting gatherings in Downing Street and pointed to his House of Commons apology.

Amid suggestions Lord Geidt was considering his position over the handling of the issue, the Cabinet Office pushed back and insisted he is not quitting.

But Lord Geidt appeared to hint about the prospect when, in his annual report, he noted he had attempted to avoid offering advice to Mr Johnson about his obligations under his own Ministerial Code.

He added: “If a Prime Minister’s judgment is that there is nothing to investigate or no case to answer, he would be bound to reject any such advice, thus forcing the resignation of the independent adviser.

“Such a circular process could only risk placing the Ministerial Code in a place of ridicule.”

The exchanges were made public after more Tory MPs publicly called for Mr Johnson to quit in the wake of Sue Gray’s report on lockdown parties Downing Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWRNr_0fwIKnaf00
Lord Geidt is the independent adviser on the Ministerial Code (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

There is a growing belief at Westminster that it is only a matter of time before the 54 letters from Conservative MPs needed to trigger a confidence vote are reached.

Former Tory leader William Hague said the Prime Minister was in “real trouble” while another ex-leader, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, appealed to colleagues to halt their plotting until celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee are over.

Former cabinet minister Dame Andrea Leadsom became the latest senior figure to publicly criticise Mr Johnson, saying Ms Gray’s report had exposed “unacceptable failings of leadership that cannot be tolerated and are the responsibility of the Prime Minister”.

In a letter to her constituents shared on social media, she stopped short of calling for him to go but said she and other Tory MPs “must now decide individually on what is the right course of action that will restore confidence in our Government”.

Meanwhile, Carlisle MP John Stevenson became the latest Tory backbencher to announce publicly that he has submitted a letter to the chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady calling for a vote of no confidence.

Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links, a former leader of the Scottish Tories, predicted there could be more letters submitted in the coming days.

She said MPs will have constituents raising their feelings during recess, telling Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV: “I think that the trickle that you’ve seen in the last couple of days is part of that and we may see a few more.”

180 MPs are what would be needed to secure a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister, that is never going to happen

But Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries struck a bullish tone about Mr Johnson’s prospects, telling Sky News: “180 MPs are what would be needed to secure a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister, that is never going to happen.”

Since the end of last week a steady stream of MPs – having had a chance to study Ms Gray’s findings in detail and consult with their constituents – have come forward calling on Mr Johnson to quit.

Under party rules, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee is required to call a vote of confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership if 54 Tory MPs – 15% of the parliamentary party – submit a letter calling for one.

So far, more than 25 MPs have publicly called on the Prime Minister to stand down – although not all of them have said whether they have written to Sir Graham.

However, it is also widely believed in Westminster that a number of others have put in letters without declaring their intentions amid speculation the tally is approaching the total needed to trigger a vote.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Brady
Person
William Hague
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Nadine Dorries
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ukrainian orphan, six, whose parents perished in brutal siege of Mariupol writes thank you letter to Boris Johnson to thank British people for their support

A six-year-old Ukrainian boy whose parents perished in the brutal siege of Mariupol has written to Boris Johnson to thank the Prime Minister and the people of Britain for their support. The handwritten letter from Elijah Kostushevych was re-tweeted by Melinda Simmons, the British ambassador to Ukraine, and has since...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Fpn#House Of Commons
The Independent

Former first minister and six MPs recognised in Birthday Honours

A former first minister at Stormont and six serving MPs and have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, which have been announced ahead of the Platinum Jubilee.Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader in Northern Ireland, former minister and Conservative MP for Basingstoke Maria Miller, and shadow minister for international trade and Labour MP for Llanelli Nia Griffith, have all been made dames in the list.Former attorney general and Tory MP for Kenilworth and Southam Jeremy Wright, and former minister and Labour MP for East Ham Stephen Timms, have been given knighthoods.Tory MP for Chatham and Aylesford Tracey Crouch, who...
POLITICS
BBC

Priti Patel tells Tory MPs calling for PM to quit to 'forget it'

Home Secretary Priti Patel has told Conservative MPs pushing for the prime minister to resign to "forget it" and focus on "real challenges" instead. Writing letters of no confidence in him was a "sideshow", she said. Twelve Tory MPs have called on Boris Johnson to quit since Sue Gray's Partygate...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

‘No final decision’ taken over controversial asylum centre in Yorkshire village

The government has taken “no final decision” on its plan to house 1,500 asylum seekers at a former RAF base in a small North Yorkshire village, it has emerged.Announced by the Home Office last month, the idea prompted outrage from residents in Linton-on-Ouse, which is currently home to around 600 people.The local MP Kevin Hollinrake also said he disapproved of the proposal, as did Hambleton district council, which threatened to take legal action against the government.Although the first 60 asylum seekers were supposed to arrive at RAF Linton by Tuesday, ministers have seemingly decided to delay its conversion into a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory imperial measures plan ‘utter nonsense’ and will add costs, says Asda chair

Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit plan to bring back imperial measurements is “complete and utter nonsense”, according to Asda chair Stuart Rose.In a scathing attack, the Conservative peer said the push to boost the use of pounds, ounces and other outmoded weights and measures would only “add cost” and confusion to businesses.“I’ve never heard such nonsense in my life,” Lord Rose told Times Radio on Thursday, branding it a “backwards” step aimed at pleasing nostalgic voters.“I mean, we have got serious problems in the world and we’re now saying let’s go backwards. Does anybody in this country below the age of...
ECONOMY
newschain

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school

The first two of 19 children murdered inside their Texas classrooms have been remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, directly across from Robb Elementary School where the children – plus two teachers – were shot to death last Tuesday by a lone teenage gunman.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘No final decision’ on plans to house 1,500 asylum seekers in Yorkshire village

The Home Office has made “no final decision” on plans to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers in a disused North Yorkshire RAF base, according to a letter sent to the local council.Around 60 men had been due to move to the proposed new “reception centre” in Linton-on-Ouse by the end of May.But the controversial plans appear to have been delayed, with a letter to Hambleton District Council saying ministers had not yet decided on whether to send asylum seekers to the village, near York.A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We can confirm that the chief executive of Hambleton...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy