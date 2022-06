Well, here we are. Just 3 days into hurricane season and we already have a disturbance in the tropics we are keeping a close eye on. The city of Tampa announced today that they will have three locations set-up for residents to pick up sandbags in anticipation for the severe weather we are expecting this weekend. Many forecasters are expecting mostly a rain event, but with heavy rain can come flooding in many low lying areas.

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO