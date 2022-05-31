ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California to unveil groundbreaking Black reparations report

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LscNg_0fwIKEtM00

SAN FRANCISCO — California's first-in-the-nation task force on reparations will release a report Wednesday documenting in detail the harms perpetuated by the state against Black people and recommending steps to address those wrongs, including expanded voter registration, making it easier to hold violent police accountable and improving Black neighborhoods.

It also recommends the creation of a special office that would, in part, help African Americans document their eligibility for financial restitution.

The report, which runs 500 pages, will be the first government-commissioned study on harms against the African American community since the 1968 Kerner Commission report ordered by then-President Lyndon Johnson, task force Chair Kamilah Moore said.

"I hope that this report is used not only as an educational tool, but an organizing tool for people not only in California but across the U.S. to educate their communities," she said, adding that the report also highlights "contributions of the African American community and how they made the United States what it is despite ongoing oppression and degradation."

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating the task force in 2020, making California the only state to move ahead with a study and plan. Cities and universities are taking up the cause with the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, becoming the first U.S. city to make reparations available to Black residents last year.

The task force voted in March to limit reparations to descendants of Black people who were in the United States at the end of the 19th century , overruling reparations advocates who want to expand compensation to all Black people in the U.S.

The report, to be released by the state Department of Justice, marks the halfway point for the two-year task force's work. The draft report does not provide a comprehensive reparations plan, which is due to lawmakers next year.

The report is expected to lay out how California supported slavery before it was technically abolished and oppressed Black residents through discriminatory laws and practices in education, home ownership, employment and the courts.

African Americans make up nearly 6% of California's population yet they are overrepresented in jails and prisons. They were nearly 9% of people living below the poverty level and made up 30% of people experiencing homelessness in 2019, according to state figures.

Despite it being a "free" state, an estimated 1,500 enslaved African Americans lived in California in 1852, according to the draft report. The Ku Klux Klan flourished in California with members holding positions in law enforcement and city government. African American families were forced to live in segregated neighborhoods that were more likely to be polluted.

Moore said that a state Office of African American or American Freedmen Affairs could help Black residents file claims and trace their lineage to prove eligibility for individual restitution.

The task force in its draft report also recommends compensating people who were forced out of their homes for construction projects such as parks and highways and general renewal, as happened to San Francisco's historically Black and once-thriving Fillmore neighborhood.

"Other groups that have suffered exclusion, oppression, and downright destruction of human existence have received reparations, and we should have no less," said Rev. Amos Brown, the committee's vice chair and pastor of Third Baptist Church in the Fillmore, where the task force held its first listening session with the public earlier this year .

Comments / 9

DLM32
2d ago

I will sue the state if they try to use tax payer money for this joke of a rebate. CA was not a slave state. So there is absolutely no justification for this farce. It’s clearly a misuse of tax payer money.

Reply
10
Bruce Spidle
2d ago

I am sorry, but when was there ever slavery in California. The fact that it has been over a 150 years since there was slavery means that not 1 person of color alive today who was a slave makes this a ridiculous issue. The liberal democrats are going batsh#t crazy

Reply(1)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
State
California State
Local
California Education
State
Illinois State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Education
CBS Sacramento

‘We First Have To Acknowledge What Happened’: Family Says California’s Report On Reparations A Step In The Right Direction

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 500-page plus report on reparations from a California task force examines how slavery and systemic racism harmed African Americans. Yet, it does not even include a compensation plan. That report is expected to be presented before lawmakers in 2023. Instead, the report looks at disparities such as housing and education. Reparations discussions followed after 2020’s social unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing. “It’s not just about – California being a free state but also how they supported slavery,” said Dr. Martin Boston, a professor of Pan-African and Ethnic Studies at Sacramento State. Post slavery, the report also highlights how...
CALIFORNIA STATE
vnexplorer.net

Justice delayed leads to California judge's retirement

© Provided by Associated Press FILE – Justice Vance Raye, of the Third District Court of Appeal, speaks during a news conference held on Tuesday, May 24, 2005, in Sacramento, Calif. In a settlement agreement with the Commission on Judicial Performance, released Wednesday, June, 1, 2022, Raye has agreed to retire from his office and receive a public admonishment for engaging in a pattern of delay in deciding approximately 200 appellate matters over a 10-year period. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Bid to create legal drug injection sites in San Francisco, Oakland advances

SACRAMENTO — California moved a step closer Wednesday to creating sites where people could legally use drugs under supervision designed to save them from dying if they overdose, over the objections of opponents who said the state would be enabling dangerous and illegal activity.The full Assembly will now consider allowing test programs in Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco, more than a year after the proposal narrowly passed the state Senate."We know that we are experiencing a crisis of overdose deaths, and these are preventable," said Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener. "This is one way to help keep people safe and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
SFGate

California US House races could help tilt power in Congress

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s primary on Tuesday will set the stage for a November election where a handful of U.S. House seats in the Los Angeles area and Central Valley will help determine which party controls Congress. Democrats dominate California politics but the Republican Party retains pockets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Bay Area

California Congressman Proposes New Gas Relief Bill

Gas prices are once again at an all-time high with the average gallon costing $6.16 in California -- but it’s even higher in the Bay Area. “Gas prices keep going up up up, everything is going up, so we don’t know what to do,” said Gini Kim of San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Reparations#Black Communities#Homelessness#Racism#African Americans#Kerner Commission
spectrumnews1.com

Appeals court panel upholds injunction blocking Gascón directives

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In a rebuke to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a state appeals court panel Thursday upheld a lower court’s injunction blocking his directives, ordering prosecutors not to pursue prior-strike allegations or sentencing enhancements. The ruling is the latest twist in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCRA.com

CDC now recommends masking up indoors in Sacramento and 4 nearby counties

Federal health officials are now recommending that people mask up indoors in more places in California, including Sacramento and four surrounding counties due to high levels of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday added more counties to its “high” community level, which is based not only...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
SFGate

Judge orders stop to California's pesticide spraying program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ordered a halt to a state-run program of spraying pesticides on public lands and some private property, saying officials failed to assess the potential health effects as required. Superior Court Judge James Arguelles ordered the Department of Food and Agriculture to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California fisherman sued in 'egregious' crabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California fisherman illegally caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90...
Lootpress

Threats to California schools lead to three arrests

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 44–year–old man was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of phoning in bomb threats to five Los Angeles schools earlier this year, while separate threats against northern and southern California high schools led to the arrests of two students, authorities said. Marcus James...
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
59K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy