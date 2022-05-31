ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase Center to host watch parties for upcoming NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- The Golden State Warriors announced Tuesday that they will host watch parties inside the team's Chase Center arena for all away games of the upcoming NBA Finals.

The Warriors will host the first two games of the best-of-7 series against the Boston Celtics in San Francisco this Thursday and Sunday before going on the road for Games 3 and 4 in Boston next week.

For Game 3 on June 8 and Game 4 on June 10, as well as Game 6 on June 16 if the series is not decided by then, the Warriors will allow fans to watch the game on the big screens inside Chase Center, with tickets costing $25 for entry via warriors.com .

There will also be giveaways, performances and other perks for fans coming to the watch parties, according to the team.
Fans wishing to watch either home or away NBA Finals games at the Thrive City plaza outside of Chase Center can do so for free, but must register to attend in advance at thrivecity.com and show proof of registration upon entry.

The Warriors are playing in their sixth NBA Finals in the past eight years, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals last week.

