Goff’s Drive In Sees Progress on Reopening After Fire

By Ross McWaters
 2 days ago

Goff’s Drive In has been through the wringer over the past few months. Owner Todd Peacock shared with Orlando Weekly that he believes his family business has been intentionally targeted in two fires that occurred within weeks of each other.

Forced to close following the most recent incident, Goff’s is making moves to reopen as soon as possible. Peacock is working to strip the structure that has been home to Goff’s Drive In to restore and reopen as soon as possible.

On their Facebook page, Peacock has posted that the electrical and welding work has commenced, leaving glowing reviews for the companies Chippy’s Welding and Fabrication and Orlando Electric, Inc.

When asked when he expects to complete the work and re-open the business, Peacock told What Now Orlando: “Hopefully within a month.” Located at 212 S Orange Blossom Trl, the ice cream shop has been serving the Orlando-area since 1948.

Orlando's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

