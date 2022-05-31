1459 N MILWAUKEE Avenue #2B

Welcome inside this renovated top floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment that's conveniently located in North Downers Grove. The eat-in kitchen is partially open to the large living space and features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway back splash, and plenty of space for a dining table and chairs. Place stools at the island for extra seating. Durable luxury vinyl runs throughout the kitchen, living-space and bedrooms. Full bath has updated flooring, tile, vanity and lighting. Rent includes water, trash, snow removal, exterior maintenance and parking. Coin laundry conveniently located in the lower level of the building. Walk to everything! Shopping, restaurants, public transit and all 3 highly rated pubic schools are less than a half mile from the doorstep.
