1459 N MILWAUKEE Avenue #2B

The Taste of Chicago has returned from its two-year pandemic slumber larger and more powerful than ever. Grant Park is now too small to contain the annual coagulation of food, music, fireworks, and people willing to wait in long lines in the heat and humidity for the chance to exchange small paper tickets for enormous turkey legs. So this summer, the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) proudly announced in a press release Tuesday, the Taste will overflow from its downtown base into three neighborhoods on the South and West Sides during the month of June.

1 DAY AGO