Chicago, IL

1459 N MILWAUKEE Avenue #2B

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMAZING SPACE IN WICKER PARK LOCATION!! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, THIS 1 BED/1 BATH...

2909 N Sheridan Road #1607

Bright updated throughout, Charming one bedroom condo in Lakeview, with views of Lake, Park and city. Spacious laminate wood flooring, kitchen w/ granite countertops and walk in closet. Great building with 24- hour doorman. Garage Parking fee limited availability. Close to beach, transportation, parks & restaurants & shops.
COOK COUNTY, IL
4225 FOREST Avenue #E2S

Welcome inside this renovated top floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment that's conveniently located in North Downers Grove. The eat-in kitchen is partially open to the large living space and features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway back splash, and plenty of space for a dining table and chairs. Place stools at the island for extra seating. Durable luxury vinyl runs throughout the kitchen, living-space and bedrooms. Full bath has updated flooring, tile, vanity and lighting. Rent includes water, trash, snow removal, exterior maintenance and parking. Coin laundry conveniently located in the lower level of the building. Walk to everything! Shopping, restaurants, public transit and all 3 highly rated pubic schools are less than a half mile from the doorstep.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
1850 W HIGHLAND Avenue #305F

Bright and cheerful modern 2 bedroom condo available in desirable Sandy Creek! Stainless Steel Appliances, deep clean of apartment. Has a cute breakfast bar and a dishwasher too. HUGE balcony with a wonderful view that can be accessed from both the master bedroom and the main living area. EZ access to 90, Randall Rd and train. Coin Laundry in complex Check out the virtual tour and video!
1 N Chestnut Avenue #4H

Beautiful, updated condo for rent in the heart of downtown Arlington Heights. Close to train, shopping and dining. Updated kitchen with all stainless appliances, tile backsplash and granite counters. Updated baths with new tile and fixtures. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room and 2 spacious bedrooms. All rooms are neutral and ready to move in!
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
76 Sterling Circle #109

Beautiful renovated 1st floor 1BD/1BA with patio, hard surface flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and washer/dryer in unit. Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88 and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage space available for $100 per month and $125 per month for private garage space unlimited but based upon availability. Photos are of models. Special discount for 12 month lease amortized if leased within 48 hours. Many other units and models available for upcoming months.*prices subject to change*
WHEATON, IL
Five Black developers “Buy Back the Block’ in West Woodlawn

The Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) announced that a “Buy Back the Block” initiative spearheaded by five community developers has broken ground in West Woodlawn. The developers—Bonita Harrison, Sean Jones, DaJuan Robinson, Keith Lindsey, and Derrick Walker—acquired 11 vacant lots through the Cook County Land Bank Authority. On May 17 they kicked off an initiative to construct 11 three-flat buildings totaling 33 modern, 3-bedroom/2-bath residences that will be known as West Woodlawn Pointe.
CHICAGO, IL
12747 Hoyne Avenue #GW

Don't miss out on this Garden Apartment in the heart of Blue Island. This spacious unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath just steps away from Schrei Fields, the Burr Oak Metra Train station and minuted away from I57 access. Heat is included in rent. Call to schedule your showing today.
BLUE ISLAND, IL
51 Kensington Circle #210

Beautiful renovated 2nd floor 1BD/1BA with balcony, hard surface flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, courtyard view, walk-in closet, and washer/dryer in unit. Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88 and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage space available for $100 per month and $125 per month for private garage space unlimited but based upon availability. Photos are of models. Special discount for 12 month lease amortized if leased within 48 hours. Many other units and models available for upcoming months.*prices subject to change*
WHEATON, IL
Taste of Chicago Returns to Grant Park, Expands to Three South and West Side Neighborhoods

The Taste of Chicago has returned from its two-year pandemic slumber larger and more powerful than ever. Grant Park is now too small to contain the annual coagulation of food, music, fireworks, and people willing to wait in long lines in the heat and humidity for the chance to exchange small paper tickets for enormous turkey legs. So this summer, the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) proudly announced in a press release Tuesday, the Taste will overflow from its downtown base into three neighborhoods on the South and West Sides during the month of June.
5731 N WINTHROP Avenue #1

Note photos are of 5731-2 but same layout and finishes *SPECIAL 1 MONTH FREE* Hardwood floors, large closet space, updated appliances with dishwasher and microwave, 42" cabinets, extra-large bedrooms, sun drenched living room, laundry in unit. Pets are welcome ($20/pet/month fee). $500 move in fee. Resident pays cooking gas, heat, and electricity.
CHICAGO, IL
LA Fitness closure, COVID shifts alter Evanston health club landscape

With the closing of the Evanston health club LA Fitness in mid-April and changes that came about during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a shift in the Evanston health club climate. The city’s Economic Development Manager, Paul Zalmezak, who spoke with the LA Fitness Club corporate office when the...
EVANSTON, IL
Woman struck with construction cone near CTA Roosevelt platform

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is taken to the hospital after being hit with a construction cone near the CTA Roosevelt platform Wednesday morning.Police said around 10:43 a.m., the woman, 23, was standing near the platform, on the 0-100 block of East Roosevelt Road, when a man, 29, approached her swinging a construction cone. The victim was struck by the cone and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The offender was transported to Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
CHICAGO, IL

