Tickets sell out for first concert of 85th season of Stern Grove Festival

By Alex Baker
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Ticket reservations for the inaugural concert of the 85th season of the Stern Grove Festival opened Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. and promptly sold out. Tickets for the free event were available in groups of four on a first come, first serve basis.

This year’s festival kicks off on June 12 with iconic Bay Area funk outfit Tower of Power and multi-platinum selling rapper Too $hort co-headlining. The concert will also mark the first time the majority of Stern Grove is reopened to the public after having been closed due to flooding.

‘Breaking Bad’ stars Cranston and Paul will be in SF for mezcal promotion

Stern Grove is the oldest music festival in the Bay Area. Admission to the concerts is free, although online reservations are required through Eventbrite. Reservations for individual events open 12 days prior to each concert.

June events at the 10-part concert series also include:

  • June 12: Tower of Power, Too $hort (reservations open on Tuesday, May 31)
  • June 19: Toro Y Moi, Hello Yello (reservations open on Tuesday, June 7)
  • June 26: Liz Phair, Peaches Christ, Madi Diaz, DJ Ladyryan (reservations open on Tuesday, June 14)

Other headliners at this year’s festival include the Cold War Kids, Cat Power, Leann Rimes and Taj Mahal.

For more information, visit: Stern Grove Festival

