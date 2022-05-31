ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

2022 Run Crime Out Of Roseville 5K Fun Run

roseville.ca.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to find out if you really can outrun the cops!. The Roseville Police Department is excited to again be joining Roseville Crime Stoppers in continuing the annual tradition of kicking off the 4th of July festivities with the Annual Run Crime Out of Roseville...

www.roseville.ca.us

Comments / 0

Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Plato's Closet opens in Roseville

Plato’s Closet, a nationwide franchise known for affordable, gently- used clothing, shoes, accessories and more for teens and 20-somethings, recently opened in Roseville. Customers can save up to 70 percent off trendy, brand name clothing and accessories and receive cash on the spot for outgrown or no longer wanted gently-used items.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Bear spotted running through Fairfield neighborhood, entering backyard

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department notified the public on Tuesday that a bear was roaming around the area of Hilborn Road and Martin Road. “While bears in and around Fairfield may seem unique, sightings have been happening in the region lately,” the Fairfield Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
roseville.ca.us

Experience Roseville

Big Trucks Summer will be held Thursdays in June from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Each FREE Big Trucks Summer event will feature truck demonstrations, truck exploration, games and activities. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet utility employees and learn about utility services and programs. Please make a note of all the events and their dates and locations.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search On For Suspects Who Stole $2,000 Worth Of Shoes From Stockton Store

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in identifying the pair of suspects who stole $2,000 worth of shoes from a Stockton store. The incident happened back on May 12. Stockton police say, a little after noon, the two suspects went into a business in the 10600 block of Trinity Parkway and started loading up on shoe boxes. After stuffing about 20 pairs of shoes into a garbage bag, the suspects took off. Surveillance photos of the suspects were released on Wednesday. One of the suspects was wearing a distinctive t-shirt riddled with 49ers logos. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call Stockton Crime Stoppers.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Fairfield man arrested after walking into hospital with stab wounds

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police arrested two people in connection with the killing of 56-year-old Sao Lao in a neighborhood on Tuesday.  The suspects were identified as 34-year-old Sabrina Jo Banks and 41-year-old Christopher John Almendarez.  Police said officers went to a hospital on Tuesday around 11 a.m. for a report of a man with […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Granite Bay High student accused of threatening school shooting

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — A Granite Bay High School student was arrested after allegedly threatening a school shooting on Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, an anonymous tip was made through the school's online reporting system saying a Granite Bay High School student had allegedly threatened a school shooting. School officials...
GRANITE BAY, CA
KCRA.com

Here are free or low cost things to do in Northern California this summer

With Memorial Day weekend kicking off the unofficial start to summer, here's a round-up of some free or cheap things to do in Northern California. This list includes several recommendations from KCRA staffers, mostly focused on the greater Sacramento area, and is not meant to be a comprehensive guide. If you haven't checked out our Explore Outdoors series, or Word of Mouth show, please do so.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton Unified to name newest building after beloved teacher

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Unified School District plans to honor a beloved music teacher by naming one of its new buildings after him. The school district plans to unveil its new administration building, named after Arthur Coleman Jr., on June 17. Coleman is a longtime educator with Cesar Chavez High School, whose lessons have had a lasting impact. Several people wrote letters to the district in 2019 to name a building after Coleman.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fun Run#Crime#High School#Community Education#Roseville Crime Stoppers
FOX40

Metro Fire at deadly 2-car crash in Orangevale

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said one person died after a two-vehicle car crash Tuesday night.  According to Metro Fire, the crash happened on Hazel Avenue between Elm and Central avenues in Orangevale. One other person has been taken to the hospital.  Metro Fire did not say if there were more […]
ORANGEVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in San Leandro fatal shooting arrested in Pleasanton

SAN LEANDRO -- A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday in San Leandro, according to police.Ciprian Tudor, 37, was arrested after police received calls at 2:51 p.m. about the shooting at Calgary Street and Lewelling Boulevard. The victim was a man who later passed away from his injuries at a nearby hospital, police said. The man's identity hasn't been released, but investigators believe that the men may have argued about the ownership of a trailer. Police identified Tudor as the suspect and he was arrested in Pleasanton around 5:15 p.m. He had six rifles at the time of his arrest, but police have not confirmed whether they were used in the shooting. The case, San Leandro's second homicide of 2022, is expected to be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on June 11, police said. 
SAN LEANDRO, CA
franchising.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Opens In Placerville, California

May 31, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is excited to announce that its Placerville location is now open for business. The new restaurant is owned and operated by El Dorado County residents and husband-and-wife duo RJ and Sandeep Kaur, who also own a Mountain Mike’s location in Cameron Park. The new Placerville Mountain Mike’s Pizza, the brand’s third in El Dorado County, is making it even easier for locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”
PLACERVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Police Announce Arrest Of Felon With A Gun

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The Rocklin Police Department announced the arrest of a felon found in possession of a gun. On Sunday, an officer was on patrol in the area of Rocklin Road and Interstate 80 when they conducted a traffic stop due to a code violation. The officer confirmed that the driver was on parole for shooting into an inhabited dwelling/vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and discovered a loaded firearm underneath the passenger seat. The suspect, 21-year-old Antwan Taylor of Stockton, was arrested for several firearms violations, including a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Zoo welcomes several new animals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo announced the addition of new animals on its social media accounts — a sloth and Galapagos Tortoises.  One of the the posts includes a video of a sloth already at home in the zoo, hanging by its feet, eating a leaf.  “Welcome to the neighborhood to our three […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man dead after Tenderloin stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man died after being stabbed in the Tenderloin Wednesday morning, the San Francisco Police Department said. The stabbing happened in the area of Turk and Jones Streets. Officers were called to the incident at 10:21 a.m. After arriving on scene, police called medics to the scene who took the victim […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Crews extinguish house fire in Sacramento County

Fire crews extinguished a house fire in Sacramento County that started Wednesday afternoon. LiveCopter 3 showed smoke and flames coming from the roof of a home with trees nearby. The fire is located on the 5900 block of Hoffman Lane in Fair Oaks. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said all...
KRON4 News

Shooting shuts down Fiesta Days in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – The Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville was shut down Sunday evening before its scheduled end-time due to a shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. At 7:44 p.m. officers heard a gunshot, the post states. They subsequently found an 18-year-old Fairfield resident with a gunshot wound in […]
VACAVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy