This June, we acknowledge 25 years of progress helping each other in preventing Medicare fraud. We appreciate your efforts, both for yourself, your fellow Alaskans, and all who benefit from Medicare. As your local Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), we are ready to provide you with the information to protect yourself from Medicare fraud, errors and abuse. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the State of Alaska’s Medicare Information Office (MIO) to speak with any of our certified counselors.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO