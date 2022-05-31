ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OR

Bad Vehicle Crash on Highway 20 very close to the off-ramp to Toledo

newslincolncounty.com
 2 days ago

4:32pm Traffic crash on Highway 20 milepost 10...

www.newslincolncounty.com

Comments / 0

mynews4.com

Oregon man killed in rollover crash on I-80 in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An Oregon man was killed in an early morning rollover crash in Reno on May 26. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a rollover crash that occurred eastbound on I-80 in the area of West McCarran around. 3:15 a.m.
RENO, NV
kezi.com

Car crash closes down parts of Hwy 126 near Greenhill road

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield fire are working to clear a two-car crash that temporarily shut down parts of Highway 126. Around 1:44 p.m., two cars crashed, with one car against a pole and the driver stuck inside. The fire department was able to get the person...
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

CODE Team arrests Portland-area fentanyl trafficking suspects in Hwy. 97 traffic stop south of Redmond

A Clackamas County couple were arrested by Central Oregon drug agents late Tuesday night in a traffic stop on Highway 97 south of Redmond, accused of trafficking in fentanyl pills and distributing them in Central Oregon. The post CODE Team arrests Portland-area fentanyl trafficking suspects in Hwy. 97 traffic stop south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Fire update: Millersburg manufacturer's 15,000th home is family's new lease on life

Every day, Donny White has to drive 40 miles through everything that burned. The Oregon Department of Transportation maintenance worker commutes from his rental in Mill City alongside the Santiam River, past the property where his family’s home stood, along the scorched hillsides and burned-out foundations of forests and towns razed in the 2020 Labor Day fires.
MILL CITY, OR
#Highway 20
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Officers revive overdose victim with Narcan

The Hillsboro Police Department reports some notable calls for service from May 16-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, May 16 Three suspects were spotted stealing a catalytic converter from the 2200 block of Southeast Thrush Avenue. The suspect vehicle is a maroon 1990s Mitsubishi Lancer with damage to the rear bumper. This vehicle is associated with other catalytic converter thefts. A man went to the...
HILLSBORO, OR
KXL

Crash Kills Woman on Highway 30

A retired Portland Police Officer and Marine Corps Veteran tries to rescue a woman in a serious accident on Highway 30 between 405 and N.W. St. Helens Road. Friday afternoon, Steve Harmon and his wife are driving to a barbecue, when they saw a three car crash. A woman, was pinned in one of the cars, and Harmon instinctively rushed to try to help her, his police and marine training, kicking in. He helped the victim breathe, until emergency rescuers got there and rescued her from the car. They took the woman to a hospital. Unfortunately she died there. The city of Portland counts three people who’ve died in wrecks in that same area, and seven who’ve suffered serious injuries, since 2010. There have been 27 fatal crashes so far in Portland this year, on top of last year’s 63 traffic wreck fatalities, which was the worst number in three decades.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Suspicious package evacuates Oregon Department of Corrections

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Corrections headquarters staff are back to work, despite a suspicious package received there today. The Department of Corrections (DOC) says about 30 employees were working in the building at the time and evacuated. No one required outside medical attention when returning to the building.
SALEM, OR
iheart.com

I-84 Closure Coming June 24

A two-mile stretch of westbound I-84 near the I-205 interchange will close from 10 p.m. Friday, June 24, through 4 a.m. Monday, June 27, to allow crews to perform construction for a new light rail bridge over the freeway. Nighttime closures will also occur leading up to and immediately following the weekend shutdown.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Cops called after kids seen hanging out window

The Tigard Police Department rounds up calls for service from May 8-14, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, May 8 Two customers stole merchandise from a store in the 9700 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. When confronted by loss prevention, one of them shoved the store worker, who was not hurt. No arrests have yet been made. Officers responded to a traffic crash where one driver...
TIGARD, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue

A Portland couple who camped south of Three-Fingered Jack in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area Friday night lost the trail as heavy snowfall moved in during their departure Saturday, prompting a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue effort that took about 10 hours. The post Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: One assaulted in bar, two assaulted in car

The Tualatin Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 18-23, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, May 18 Officers arrested a woman in the 9200 block of Southwest Cascara Lane for assault (domestic violence). A man cut through a chain link fence in the 20700 block of Southwest 105th Avenue and to gain access to a scrap metal pile. Thursday, May 19 Twenty-five...

