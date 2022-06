(The Center Square) – The New York State Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that aims to do away with a nearly 45-year-old auto insurance regulation. S.6028 would do away with the requirement for insurance policyholders to get their vehicles photographed in order to obtain comprehensive and collision coverage. Policyholders also face a timeframe requirement to get the pictures taken or else they risked having their policy terminated.

