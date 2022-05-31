ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 18:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk BACK DOOR COLD FRONT WITH GUSTY EAST WINDS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES WILL IMPACT...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bergen The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 344 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oradell, or over Paramus, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bergenfield and Norwood around 350 PM. Fort Lee and Englewood around 400 PM. Yonkers, Harlem and Riverdale around 405 PM. Mott Haven, East Tremont and Bronxville around 410 PM. New Rochelle, Co-op City and City Island around 415 PM. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Mercer; Monmouth; Ocean; Salem SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NJ . NEW JERSEY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER MERCER MONMOUTH OCEAN SALEM

