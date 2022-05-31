ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Sights and sounds of Nox-Crete fire near downtown Omaha

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krjQc_0fwIGdKt00

The sights, the sounds and the smells from the massive fire that broke out at the Nox-Crete facility Monday night caught a lot of people’s attention.

Large crowds gathered in the area, many scrolled social media and others listened anxiously to the emergency scanners to hear real-time developments.

3 News Now had crews on the ground to capture the images of the blaze, but also the community's reaction as the flames grew.

Take a look at some of the images our photojournalists captured that night.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Omaha woman found dead in Missouri River after boating accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Omaha woman’s body was found Thursday in the Missouri River, according to Iowa law enforcement. Emma Olsen, 20, was reported missing after a boating accident on Sunday. Crews with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found her body south of where the...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Crews contain wildfire at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews have contained the wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey, according to the staff at Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. As of May 23, the fire had burned 4,192 acres, which caused a portion of the forest to close. With the fire contained,...
HALSEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
City
Crete, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nox#The Sounds#Downtown Omaha#Accident#Sights#News Now
WOWT

Omaha Police theft alert: Lock garages, secure sheds, engrave tools & other items

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday reported they were investigating numerous residential thefts and urged homeowners to take care not to leave garage doors open or unlocked. OPD said several lawnmowers, ladders, bicycles, and power tools had been reported stolen recently, likely pawned by suspects for cash. “It...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'My heart just shattered': Friend remembers Lincoln crash victim

LINCOLN, Neb. — We're learning more about the crash that killed two women and put 20 other people in the hospital. According to a Lincoln police report, the 18-year-old driver who caused the crash was speeding and later tested positive for marijuana. The report shows he's from Omaha and...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kfornow.com

“Tactical Situation” Reported In Lincoln’s Near South Neighborhood

13th and D Streets in Lincoln Thursday afternoon. (Courtesy of 10-11 News) Lincoln, NE (June 2, 2022) Lincoln Police, Sheriff’s Deputies and Federal Marshalls surrounded a house in the 13th and D area at mid-afternoon Thursday. Tweets from both Police and the Sheriff’s Departments asked the public to stay away, calling it a “Tactical Situation.” The sheriff’s Department’s Tactical Response unit was on the scene. No details were released. More information when received from law enforcement authorities.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Police identify 18-year-old found in Omaha pool

An 18-year-old pulled from the bottom of the Hitchcock Park swimming pool Sunday night has been identified by Omaha police. Komi Olympio, who also is known as Pedro, was found about 11:20 p.m. Sunday by first responders at the bottom of the pool at 5005 S. 45th St. When officers arrived, several teenagers were inside the pool area, which is closed. The pool is scheduled to open Monday.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha hits new strides in construction activity

According to the City of Omaha’s latest annual “Building and Development Summary,” the total estimated value of building permits issued by the Planning Department last year climbed to roughly $1.15B — the highest yearly tally on record for the city and second highest when accounting for inflation.
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Backyard Farmer to tape episode in Norfolk

A Nebraska Public Television staple is bringing its lights, cameras and microphones to Norfolk. Backyard Farmer is a weekly television show on Nebraska Public Media – formerly NET – about plants, trees and garden. Northeast Community College’s Ag Program Director, Jill Heemstra, says everything that grows, “Backyard Farmer” covers it.
NORFOLK, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy