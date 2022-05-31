ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castro County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Hockley, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cochran, Terry, Hockley and eastern Yoakum Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1242 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tokio, or 12 miles east of Plains, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Levelland, Brownfield, Denver City, Sundown, Tokio, Locketville, Whitharral, Meadow, Smyer, Whiteface, Ropesville, Wellman and Opdyke West. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
COCHRAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chaves County Plains, De Baca County, Roosevelt County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 21:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; De Baca County; Roosevelt County STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN ROOSEVELT, SOUTHEASTERN DE BACA AND CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTIES THROUGH 1000 PM MDT At 924 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles north of Elkins to 8 miles west of Dexter. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Roswell, Dexter, Hagerman, Elida, Bitter Lake Wildlife Refuge, Kenna, Elkins, Bottomless Lakes State Park, Greenfield and Roswell Correctional Facility. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 86 and 104. Highway 380 between Mile Markers 156 and 190. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Briscoe, Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Briscoe; Childress; Collingsworth; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Donley; Floyd; Foard; Garza; Hall; Hardeman; Kent; King; Motley; Wheeler; Wilbarger SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRISCOE CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS DONLEY FLOYD FOARD GARZA HALL HARDEMAN KENT KING MOTLEY WHEELER WILBARGER
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Brewster, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Brewster; Crane; Crockett; Culberson; Dawson; Ector; Fisher; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Howard; Irion; Jeff Davis; Kent; Loving; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Nolan; Pecos; Presidio; Reagan; Reeves; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Terrell; Terry; Upton; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 302 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER CRANE CROCKETT CULBERSON DAWSON ECTOR FISHER GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HOWARD IRION JEFF DAVIS KENT LOVING LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS PRESIDIO REAGAN REEVES SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL TERRELL TERRY UPTON WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Storms with hail and high winds possible in Lubbock, South Plains Tuesday – Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas – The forecast for Lubbock and the South Plains on Tuesday and the rest of the week included the risk of severe weather. The National Weather Service said Lubbock had a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with continued chances on Tuesday night and on through Friday night.
KCBD

First Alert Weather: Wednesday’s severe storm threat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms again are likely late today. Like yesterday, some will be severe. Some will produce heavy rainfall. Here’s our updated severe weather outlook for today and the rest of the work week. I’ve posted rainfall and storm reports on my Steve Divine Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/stevedivinekcbd...
LUBBOCK, TX
1440 WROK

Three Tornados Spotted Together In A Field During Huge Storm

On Monday evening, the National Weather Service issued seven tornado warnings for the South Plains. The first warning was for a confirmed tornado on the ground near Morton Texas. The last was for a confirmed tornado near Levelland Texas. A Facebook user shared a video of 3 tornados in one...
KFDA

Pampa woman killed in Gray County collision

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials said a woman died after a wreck near Pampa yesterday. At 6:25 p.m., officials said a 2021 GMC Sierra was west on State Highway 152 about three miles west of Pampa. For an unknown reason, a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling east crossed over...
fox34.com

City of Plainview investigating after Friday fire at M.B. Hood Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview Parks Department is working to estimate damage costs and officials are investigating after a fire at M.B. Hood Park on Friday involved children’s play equipment. According to the City of Plainview, the City of Plainview Fire Department received a report of...
PLAINVIEW, TX
fox34.com

Police identify injured motorcycle driver in Tuesday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. on Avenue Q at the Marsha Sharp Freeway. A Suzuki Boulevard motorcycle, driven by 64-year-old William Hanselman, was traveling eastbound in the 1600 block of the Marsha...
LUBBOCK, TX
Nationwide Report

fox34.com

TRAFFIC: Injuries reported after crash at 4th St and Quaker Ave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic on 4th Street near the Quaker Avenue intersection has been reduced as emergency crews respond to a crash that left two people injured. According to Lubbock Police, the crash was first reported around 4:38, Monday afternoon. Westbound traffic on 4th Street approaching Quaker Avenue was blocked, and eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Portales City Pool closes due to COVID-19

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Portales city government in a Wednesday announcement, the city swimming pool was closed due to COVID-19. The facility is expected to reopen on Friday, June 10. “We will be deep cleaning and social distancing during this time,” said the city government announcement, “We apologize for the […]
PORTALES, NM
kgncnewsnow.com

Arrest Made Sunday after police chase in stolen vehicle

One man was arrested Sunday morning after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. The Amarillo Police Department said about 9:54 a.m., officers responded in the area of West Hastings Avenue and Broadway Drive to a man trying to break into a vehicle. The ran when he saw...
AMARILLO, TX

