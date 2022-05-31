ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I was wrong': US treasury secretary admits she was wrong about US inflation in 2021

By CNN
 2 days ago
In a one-on-one interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, US Treasury Secretary...

Comments / 49

Chad Lauderback
2d ago

The history of Dems running this country has alway ended badly ,with inflation crime and poverty alway the highest in history and here we our not even at end of his Presidentcy we our setting records, wow .

Reply(11)
24
william
2d ago

Joe Biden and his administration has messed up everything they have touched. They are trying their best to make destroy this country.

Reply(1)
14
dan conboy
1d ago

Maybe we should replace her with the guy who drives the bus or the lady who works at the convenience store.... Because they both knew.

Reply
10
