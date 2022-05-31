'I was wrong': US treasury secretary admits she was wrong about US inflation in 2021
In a one-on-one interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, US Treasury Secretary...www.cnn.com
In a one-on-one interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, US Treasury Secretary...www.cnn.com
The history of Dems running this country has alway ended badly ,with inflation crime and poverty alway the highest in history and here we our not even at end of his Presidentcy we our setting records, wow .
Joe Biden and his administration has messed up everything they have touched. They are trying their best to make destroy this country.
Maybe we should replace her with the guy who drives the bus or the lady who works at the convenience store.... Because they both knew.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 49