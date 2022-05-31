Police surrounding hotel on Tucson’s southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department dedicated a substation in honor of Officer Erik Hite, who was killed in the line of duty in 2008. During the dedication, Hite’s widow Nohemy said that it was only fitting for that substation to be named in his honor. The Tucson City Council offered to name the main station after Hite, but his wife said the eastside substation was where he felt at home.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a homicide that took place on Tucson’s southside on Tuesday, May 31. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man was found dead at Minsk Extended Stay Hotel, located at 755 East Benson Highway. The man’ death was ruled a homicide.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police detained a man after a woman was injured in a reported aggravated assault outside some shops at El Con Center on Thursday, June 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide any other details about the assault or the woman’s injuries.
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police in Chandler say they are searching for a suspect, following a shooting in the East Valley city on the night of June 1. The shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m., in an area north of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. Officials say no officers were injured as a result of the shooting.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each week, KOLD News 13 and Casino Del Sol have been recognizing those making a difference in our community. This week’s Arizona Heart & Sol is Jose Delgado, a retired teacher who volunteers at Greenway School in Bisbee. Not only does he help...
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released new photos of an armed suspect who was shot at by officers in Chandler Wednesday night. One photo shows the unidentified man inside a Little Caesars Pizza on Arizona Avenue just north of Chandler Boulevard. The other shows him running with a gun in his hand in a nearby neighborhood.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department is investigating after a man reportedly asked two young boys to go home with him. A similar incident took place last week when a man offered two young boys $5 each for no reason. During the recent incident, two...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a 17-year-old US citizen for transporting five undocumented immigrants. CCSO said on Thursday, June 2, 2022, around 1:55 a.m. the Operation Safe Streets task force processed a traffic stop on a Dark Green Ford F150 at milepost 29 on Highway 191.
Woman Arrested after Hit-and-Run Collision on Tanque Verde. Police responded to the scene at the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde, on May 18. Per reports, Fierros struck a cyclist and fled the scene on foot. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Due to the impact...
PHOENIX — Eegee’s trek into the Valley will continue this summer when the Tucson-based fast food chain opens its first location in Phoenix. An official opening date has yet to be announced, but Eegee’s will open the location at 35th and Peoria avenues, according to a press release.
NOGALES, Ariz. — The Nogales Police Department is investigating the events leading up to a New Mexico man driving a semi-truck into the front of a local Walmart. On Jun. 1 at around 3:20 a.m., Nogales police officers arrived at the Walmart on 100 West White Park Drive in reference to a semi-truck that, officials say, intentionally collided into the front of the building.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who was involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 17 last weekend. On Saturday at about 1:10 a.m. a collision involving a gold Saturn Vue occurred near Camp Verde. The driver, 19-year-old Charles...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from Tucson Electric Power restored power to more than 1,000 customers on the east side Wednesday morning, June 1. According to the TEP outage map, a power outage affecting the area between Broadway Boulevard and Kenyon Drive on the north and south and Alandale Avenue and Camino Seco on the west and east began at about 6 a.m.
Rider Fatally Struck in Motorcycle Accident on East Speedway. The incident occurred at the intersection of North Jones Boulevard and East Speedway on May 23rd. According to reports, Bastian was speeding west on a motorcycle when a driver turned in front of him. As a result, the two vehicles collided.
Tucson Lovin’ Life After 50 EXPO. This is the Premier Event for the Over 50 crowd. Don’t miss this great opportunity to meet new friends, network with peers and build new relationships. There will also be raffle prize giveaways, live entertainment and a $100 cash prize each hour.
