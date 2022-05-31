ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Police surrounding hotel on Tucson’s southside

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 2 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working a scene at a hotel near...

www.kold.com

Comments

KOLD-TV

Tucson Police rename substation in honor of fallen officer Erik Hite

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department dedicated a substation in honor of Officer Erik Hite, who was killed in the line of duty in 2008. During the dedication, Hite’s widow Nohemy said that it was only fitting for that substation to be named in his honor. The Tucson City Council offered to name the main station after Hite, but his wife said the eastside substation was where he felt at home.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigate homicide near hotels on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a homicide that took place on Tucson’s southside on Tuesday, May 31. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man was found dead at Minsk Extended Stay Hotel, located at 755 East Benson Highway. The man’ death was ruled a homicide.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man detained, woman sent to hospital after incident outside shops at El Con Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police detained a man after a woman was injured in a reported aggravated assault outside some shops at El Con Center on Thursday, June 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide any other details about the assault or the woman’s injuries.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Victim of homicide at Tucson motel had been shot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in a homicide that took place on Tucson’s southside on Tuesday, May 31. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man was found dead at Minsk Extended Stay Hotel, located at 755 East Benson Highway. The man’ death was ruled a homicide.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

New photos of gunman on the run after being shot at by officers in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released new photos of an armed suspect who was shot at by officers in Chandler Wednesday night. One photo shows the unidentified man inside a Little Caesars Pizza on Arizona Avenue just north of Chandler Boulevard. The other shows him running with a gun in his hand in a nearby neighborhood.
CHANDLER, AZ
KGUN 9

17-year-old apprehended while trafficking five immigrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a 17-year-old US citizen for transporting five undocumented immigrants. CCSO said on Thursday, June 2, 2022, around 1:55 a.m. the Operation Safe Streets task force processed a traffic stop on a Dark Green Ford F150 at milepost 29 on Highway 191.
TUCSON, AZ
12news.com

New Mexico man rams semi-truck into Arizona Walmart, police say it was intentional

NOGALES, Ariz. — The Nogales Police Department is investigating the events leading up to a New Mexico man driving a semi-truck into the front of a local Walmart. On Jun. 1 at around 3:20 a.m., Nogales police officers arrived at the Walmart on 100 West White Park Drive in reference to a semi-truck that, officials say, intentionally collided into the front of the building.
NOGALES, AZ
knau.org

DPS seeking information about fatal crash near Camp Verde

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who was involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 17 last weekend. On Saturday at about 1:10 a.m. a collision involving a gold Saturn Vue occurred near Camp Verde. The driver, 19-year-old Charles...
CAMP VERDE, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Power restored for about 1,000 east-side TEP customers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from Tucson Electric Power restored power to more than 1,000 customers on the east side Wednesday morning, June 1. According to the TEP outage map, a power outage affecting the area between Broadway Boulevard and Kenyon Drive on the north and south and Alandale Avenue and Camino Seco on the west and east began at about 6 a.m.
TUCSON, AZ
lovinlife.com

Tucson – Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Tucson Lovin’ Life After 50 EXPO. This is the Premier Event for the Over 50 crowd. Don’t miss this great opportunity to meet new friends, network with peers and build new relationships. There will also be raffle prize giveaways, live entertainment and a $100 cash prize each hour.
TUCSON, AZ

