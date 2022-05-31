Police surrounding hotel on Tucson’s southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department dedicated a substation in honor of Officer Erik Hite, who was killed in the line of duty in 2008. During the dedication, Hite’s widow Nohemy said that it was only fitting for that substation to be named in his honor. The Tucson City Council offered to name the main station after Hite, but his wife said the eastside substation was where he felt at home.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO