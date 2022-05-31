ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockwood, MT

Struggling with health problems, Lockwood woman loses home to fire

By Alina Hauter
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
One Lockwood woman has faced more than her fair share of challenges in a matter of months. Not only has Kane Crum been on the national kidney transplant list for three years, but her home also burned to the ground Monday.

Everything she owns was destroyed.

“I’m telling you, I just can’t hardly believe it,” said Crum on Tuesday.

Crum, 68, can barely walk through what’s left of her mobile home.

“All this was all paintings. My mom was an artist, and now they’re all gone,” said Crum.

Crum was watching TV when it suddenly stopped working.

“Walked down the hallway and I saw smoke. Then I saw more smoke, then I saw flames,” said Crum.

She quickly dialed 911 and fled the house. Luckily her four cats ran out just in time.

“It’s an old trailer, but I had it fixed up and it was home,” said Crum.

Lockwood firefighters responded and put out the blaze, and Crum said she appreciated what they did.

For Crum, it’s been one thing after another. On top of all of this, her kidneys are failing.

“They don’t work. Well, they still work but it’s, they’re just giving out,” said Krum.

She’s been going to dialysis for nearly five years now and has been on the kidney transplant list for three years.

“Right now, it’s the least of my concerns so I’ll get through it. That’s just the way I look at things, you know,” said Crum.

She’s currently staying at the Holiday Inn Express in Billings where she also works.

“For maybe one more night, then I don’t know what,” said Crum.

She needs a place to call her own for herself and her cats.

“If anybody out there has a trailer for sale, let me know,” Crum said.

Despite all that she’s encountered, she hasn’t lost her sense of humor.

“Maybe I’ll win the Lotto. The trick is you got to buy a ticket,” said Crum.

She’s determined to move forward and is hopeful a stroke of luck will be headed her way.

“I mean what are you going to do. You can’t roll over and die,” Crum said.

To donate to Crum's GoFundMe, visit Fundraiser by Sara Babcock : Kane Crum (gofundme.com) .

IN THIS ARTICLE
